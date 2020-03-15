You are here

Saudi measures against virus respect human rights

Updated 15 March 2020
SPA

Saudi measures against virus respect human rights

  Al-Awwad confirmed that Saudi Arabia's efforts to combat the coronavirus were not limited to the local situation
Updated 15 March 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad, president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, has praised all precautionary measures being taken by the Kingdom to control the outbreak of the coronavirus.
He commended the efforts of the committees tasked with following up on the current health situation in the country.
Al-Awwad stressed that the measures were respectful of human rights in all their aspects, including the treatment of infected persons, the isolation of those suspected of carrying the disease, and the protection of the rest of society. He added that these measures were reflective of the Kingdom’s ability to assess the situation and carry out efficient crisis management and implementation of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendations related to this virus.
Al-Awwad confirmed that Saudi Arabia’s efforts to combat the coronavirus were not limited to the local situation. The Kingdom has intensified cooperation with global efforts to address the virus, and upon the directives from King Salman, has provided $10 million to the WHO for the implementation of urgent measures.  

Qassim region steps up preventive measures against coronavirus

Updated 16 March 2020
SPA

Qassim region steps up preventive measures against coronavirus

  Governor Prince Faisal bin Mishaal urges citizens and residents to follow its health instructions and guidelines
Updated 16 March 2020
SPA

BURAIDAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal chaired a meeting on preventive measures against coronavirus in the region on Sunday. 

He was briefed through a live broadcast on the progress and preventive measures taken by quarantine centers including Prince Naif bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Qassim, Buraidah Central Hospital, and King Saud Hospital in Unaizah among others.

Prince Faisal stressed that the Saudi government had mobilized all its resources to fight the pandemic, and that the role of citizens and residents was to follow its health instructions and guidelines.

Prince Faisal said: “We are meeting around the clock to implement the directions of the leadership, and continuously coordinate to raise the degree of prevention, stay updated on news from the quarantine centers in the region, address suspected cases, and take all the necessary measures to protect ourselves from this disease.”

He added that what the Kingdom had done thus far had helped halt the spread of the pandemic. Prince Faisal urged everyone in the region to avoid gatherings, use preventive methods, and implement health instructions provided by the authorities.

He also thanked the “heroic” employees of the Saudi healthcare sector for their remarkable efforts that had set a great example for the rest of the nation in combating the pandemic.

 

 

