RIYADH: Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad, president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, has praised all precautionary measures being taken by the Kingdom to control the outbreak of the coronavirus.
He commended the efforts of the committees tasked with following up on the current health situation in the country.
Al-Awwad stressed that the measures were respectful of human rights in all their aspects, including the treatment of infected persons, the isolation of those suspected of carrying the disease, and the protection of the rest of society. He added that these measures were reflective of the Kingdom’s ability to assess the situation and carry out efficient crisis management and implementation of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendations related to this virus.
Al-Awwad confirmed that Saudi Arabia’s efforts to combat the coronavirus were not limited to the local situation. The Kingdom has intensified cooperation with global efforts to address the virus, and upon the directives from King Salman, has provided $10 million to the WHO for the implementation of urgent measures.
Saudi measures against virus respect human rights
https://arab.news/gxcjb
Saudi measures against virus respect human rights
- Al-Awwad confirmed that Saudi Arabia’s efforts to combat the coronavirus were not limited to the local situation
RIYADH: Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad, president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, has praised all precautionary measures being taken by the Kingdom to control the outbreak of the coronavirus.