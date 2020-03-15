Saudi measures against virus respect human rights

Qassim region steps up preventive measures against coronavirus

BURAIDAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal chaired a meeting on preventive measures against coronavirus in the region on Sunday.

He was briefed through a live broadcast on the progress and preventive measures taken by quarantine centers including Prince Naif bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Qassim, Buraidah Central Hospital, and King Saud Hospital in Unaizah among others.

Prince Faisal stressed that the Saudi government had mobilized all its resources to fight the pandemic, and that the role of citizens and residents was to follow its health instructions and guidelines.

Prince Faisal said: “We are meeting around the clock to implement the directions of the leadership, and continuously coordinate to raise the degree of prevention, stay updated on news from the quarantine centers in the region, address suspected cases, and take all the necessary measures to protect ourselves from this disease.”

He added that what the Kingdom had done thus far had helped halt the spread of the pandemic. Prince Faisal urged everyone in the region to avoid gatherings, use preventive methods, and implement health instructions provided by the authorities.

He also thanked the “heroic” employees of the Saudi healthcare sector for their remarkable efforts that had set a great example for the rest of the nation in combating the pandemic.