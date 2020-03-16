You are here

US-China trade truce at risk as virus hits global economy

Huge waves of business closures have not only disrupted China’s consumer spending and manufacturing but also the world’s supply chains. (AFP)
Updated 16 March 2020
AFP

  • Outbreak threatens Beijing’s import commitments as mandated by deal
BEIJING: A hard-won trade war truce between the US and China is at risk as the coronavirus pandemic rocks the global economy, making it tough for Beijing to fulfill its commitments.

The US also faces huge disruptions from the deadly virus while a diplomatic spat between Beijing and Washington threatens to derail the phase one deal that came after more than a year of escalating tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.
In the pact signed in January, China agreed to buy $200 billion more in US goods over two years than it did in 2017 — before the trade war erupted and triggered tariffs on billions of dollars of two-way trade.
But concerns are mounting that the conditions of the deal cannot be met as the world economy is threatened by governments taking drastic measures to contain the outbreak, including quarantines, travel bans and closures of public spaces.
“(The coronavirus) is likely to be a huge distraction for both governments,” said Steve Tsang, head of the China Institute at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London.
Global markets have plummeted, oil prices have slid, and the International Monetary Fund warned this week that 2020 growth will drop below last year’s 2.9 percent under “any scenario.”
“I would be surprised if they can now fulfill the terms of the phase one deal,” said Tsang.
Huge waves of business closures have not only disrupted China’s consumer spending and manufacturing but also the world’s supply chains.
Companies told AFP the past year has brought disarray first from the trade war, then the virus outbreak.
Qingzhou Ruiyuan Trading Company restarted importing soybeans from the US this month, but sales were down at least 20 percent from last year, said the general manager surnamed Li.
He was uncertain how quickly they would be able to boost the business once the health crisis is over.
“We’re affected by the epidemic, and the impact is rather big,” Li said, blaming a drop in domestic demand.

“We can’t control the market.”
China’s exports plummeted in the first two months of this year on the back of the new coronavirus, falling 17.2 percent from a year ago, while imports slipped 4 percent.
The virus threatens “China’s import commitments as mandated by the phase one trade deal,” said Rory Green, an economist at research firm TS Lombard.
China has agreed to buy more US farm commodities and seafood, manufactured goods such as aircraft, machinery and steel, and energy products.
But there are provisions “to allow a delay in compliance, and both nations are likely to accept this, given the global nature of the coronavirus outbreak,” Green added.
“There is now no chance of China fulfilling its import targets within the time frame set by the text of the agreement.”
The US economy is also taking a hit from the virus, with the government introducing sweeping restrictions on arrivals from Europe and huge stock market falls.
Diplomatic tensions between the US and China have also flared up during the outbreak.
Washington ordered Chinese state-run media to cut the number of Chinese nationals employed in the US after Beijing expelled three Wall Street Journal reporters.
The two countries have also sparred over the pandemic, with a US ban on arrivals from China angering Beijing.
More recently, Washington blamed Beijing for the disease and China — where the virus was first detected in December — promoted conspiracy theories that it started in the US.
“I doubt that either has considered fully the implications (that) the measures taken to counter the spread of the virus have for their bilateral relations,” said Tsang.
But he said that given the upcoming US election, President Donald Trump was unlikely to highlight any failure by China to meet all the terms of the deal.
Instead, Trump will use the agreement to score political points.
But the trade war has fuelled distrust among farmers in both countries that could undermine the deal’s success.
In the Federal Reserve’s latest “beige book” survey, some US farmers said purchases of agricultural goods by China had “not yet materialized” and expressed worries that the virus “would be used as an excuse for missing future trade targets.”
Liu Lingxue, general manager of agricultural trading firm Guangzhou Liangnian, said her profits have fallen by at least a third during the virus outbreak.
But she does not want to import sorghum and soybeans from the US.
“We would first consider other countries that have been friendlier to China,” she said.

Saudi Aramco makes $88.2 billion profit in ‘difficult’ year

  • Saudi state oil giant cements its position as the world’s most profitable company despite ‘exceptional challenges’
  • ‘Capital spending for 2020 expected to be between $25 billion and $30 billion’
DUBAI: In what was described as an “exceptional” year, Saudi Aramco cemented its position as the world’s most profitable oil company with net income of $88.2 billion, big dividend payments and low borrowings.

The result — announced on Sunday to the Tadawul stock exchange in Riyadh where the shares are listed — was achieved despite a “difficult macroeconomic environment.” In the course of the year, Aramco was subject to attacks on its facilities, lower oil prices and output, and challenging margins in the refining and petrochemicals industries.

Last year, Aramco also notched up its first-ever international bond issue, raising $12 billion in a heavily oversubscribed offering, and in December became the most valuable company in history with its record-breaking initial public offering (IPO).

President and CEO Amin Nasser said: “2019 was an exceptional year for Saudi Aramco. Through a variety of circumstances — some planned and some not — the world was offered unprecedented insight into our agility and resilience.

“Our unique scale, low costs, and resilience came together to deliver both growth and world-leading returns, while also maintaining our position as one of the world’s most reliable energy companies.”

Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, described 2019 as an exceptional year for the global oil giant. (Reuters)

The financial period closed before the full effects of the coronavirus and the end of the OPEC+ oil output agreement. 

Nasser said: “The recent COVID-19 outbreak and its rapid spread illustrate the importance of agility and adaptability in an ever-changing global landscape. This is central to Saudi Aramco’s strategy, and we will ensure that we maintain the strength of our operations and our finances. In fact, we have already taken steps to rationalize our planned 2020 capital spending.”

Net income was $88.2 billion for the full-year 2019, compared to $111.1 billion in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower crude oil prices and production volumes, coupled with declining refining and chemical margins, and a $1.6 billion charge associated with the subsidiary Sadara Chemical Company, the financial statement said.

Despite the profit fall, Aramco remains the most profitable company in the world, ahead of others like Apple, Alphabet (owner of Google) and big Asian banks.

Free cash flow — the amount of cash a company generates after accounting for operational expenses and investment — came to $78.3 billion, and total dividend payments were $73.2 billion, of which $3.9 billion will go to ordinary investors who bought in the IPO last December. 

Aramco is committed to paying $75 billion in dividends in 2020. Capital expenditure was $32.8 billion in 2019, up from the previous year. 

FASTFACTS

Last year, Saudi Aramco also notched up its first-ever international bond issue, raising $12 billion in a heavily oversubscribed offering.

Aramco is committed to paying $75 billion in dividends in 2020.

Capital expenditure was $32.8 billion in 2019, up from the previous year.

“The company expects capital spending for 2020 to be between $25 billion and $30 billion in light of current market conditions and recent commodity price volatility.

“Capital expenditure for 2021 and beyond is currently under review. The company’s low upstream costs and low sustaining capital provide significant flexibility and demonstrate differentiation to its peers,” Aramco said.

Last month, Aramco committed itself to a long-term $110 billion plan to invest in the Al-Jafura gas field in the Eastern Province, another step in the strategy of getting away from burning oil for domestic power generation and, eventually, gas exports. The first phase is expected to be developed by early 2024.

In 2019, Aramco also committed to a deal with the Pubic Investment Fund to buy petrochemicals producer SABIC in a $69 billion transaction, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2020, making it one of the biggest petrochemical businesses in the world. 

“Following the attacks on two facilities in September, the company restored production levels within 11 days due to its emergency response training and procedures. As a result, it demonstrated its long-standing reputation for reliability,” Aramco said.

The company is committed to high environmental standards and has achieved among the lowest carbon intensity levels in the world from its products.

Nasser said: “As the world deals with the difficult and dual challenge of satisfying demand for more energy alongside responding to the rising desire for cleaner energy, I believe we are well positioned given our oil production is among the least carbon intensive in the world.”

The financial results were in a range expected by energy analysts, given already available price and output data. The figures will be discussed in an online conference call between Aramco executives and analysts on Monday.v

 

