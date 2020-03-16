You are here

Gulf shares down amid shutdowns

A Saudi man stands in front of a screen of stock prices at ANB Bank in Riyadh on March 15, 2020. (REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri)
Stock Exchange Center sign is seen at ANB Bank in Riyadh on March 15, 2020. (REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri)
AFP

DUBAI: Gulf shares dropped on Sunday amid unprecedented shutdowns to ward off the spread of coronavirus, despite tens of billions of dollars in stimulus packages announced by governments.

The Saudi Tadawul market, the region’s largest, dropped 1.1 percent. 

UAE’s bourses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi ignored a $27.2 billion stimulus package announced by the central bank, mainly directed at banks, which were asked to delay debt payments of customers for up to six months.

Dubai shares dipped 3.4 percent, sliding below the 2,000-point mark for the first time since 2013, and the Abu Dhabi stock market ended the day down 1.9 percent.

  • The Saudi Tadawul market dropped 1.1 percent.
  • Dubai shares dipped 3.4 percent.
  • Abu Dhabi stock market ended the day down 1.9 percent.

Boursa Kuwait was the biggest loser with the Premier Index sliding 6.5 percent and the All-Shares Index shedding 5.5 percent as the country announced stringent virus containment measures.

Kuwaiti authorities ordered the closure of shopping malls, beauty salons and barber shops, days after halting commercial flights, banning the entry of foreigners and giving employees a two-week public leave.

Saudi Arabia also halted all commercial flights while UAE closed all entertainment facilities, stopped new visas to foreigners, banned flights to several countries and asked elderly employees to work from home.

Bahrain Boursa was down 1.5 percent while the markets of Qatar and Oman bucked the trend, rising 1 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.

Last week, the seven bourses slumped to multi-year lows as the coronavirus hit the oil market hard and oil producers waged a price war that sent prices crashing.

The six nations — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE — have reported over 800 cases of coronavirus, most of them returnees from Iran, but no deaths so far.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince announces further directives to stimulate investment in UAE

Arab News

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince announces further directives to stimulate investment in UAE

  • UAE authorities will keep working on enhancing and easing investment laws and regulations to make them more flexible
  • He also ordered the creation of a new committee headed by the Department of Finance
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has issued directives to continue all the approved capital expenditure and development projects in the emirate, he tweeted on Monday.

The measures are expected to preserve the capital’s economic gains, especially startups and SMEs, he said.

The crown prince also said he gave further instructions for plans which will stimulate strategic investment sectors and ordered the creation of “a new committee headed by the Department of Finance, with members from the Department of Economic Development and local banks to review lending options to support local companies.”

UAE authorities will keep working on enhancing and easing investment laws and regulations to make them more flexible, Mohammed bin Zayed added.

Local authorities changed some financial regulations after various international and regional coronavirus-related measures were taken, some which had a negative impact on the global economy.

