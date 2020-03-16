You are here

China logs more coronavirus cases imported from abroad

Residents wearing protective face masks play on an exercise equipment set up for public use at a park in Beijing on March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
  • A total of 123 cases from abroad have now been reported
  • China has logged more than 80,800 cases, but most patients have recovered
BEIJING: China reported 12 more imported cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday as the capital tightened quarantine measures for international arrivals to prevent a new wave of infections.
After declaring they had “basically” curbed the spread of the disease within China, where the virus first emerged, authorities are now worried about an influx of infections arriving from other countries.
Beijing’s city government has ordered international arrivals from Monday onwards to go into quarantine facilities for 14 days.
Travelers had previously been allowed to undergo the mandatory isolation at home, but now only those with “special circumstances” will be exempted from the new rules, and those sent to the facilities must pay for their stay.
Authorities have not given further detail on which travelers will be exempted from the new quarantine.
A total of 123 cases from abroad have now been reported, with four of the 12 latest detected in Beijing.
Imported cases have now outnumbered domestic infections for three straight days.
There were only four new local cases in the country, and all were in Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus was first detected in December, according to the National Health Commission.
China has touted the effectiveness of quarantining Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province since late January, along with measures to prevent large gatherings and limit travel across the country.
The death toll now stands at 3,213 after 14 more fatalities were reported on Monday.
China has logged more than 80,800 cases, but most patients have recovered and there are now fewer than 10,000 infected people, according to the National Health Commission.
The country’s progress contrasts with the growing crisis abroad, with the worldwide death toll surpassing 6,000 as Italy recorded its biggest one-day rise in fatalities.
With 368 deaths, Italy’s grim figure was higher than any single-day toll reported in China.

World heads for lockdown as virus chaos grows

  • Global travel bans, Saudi Arabia closes malls, restaurants, public parks
  • Security forces were deployed on Lebanon’s corniche to disperse crowds
JEDDAH: The world was on the brink of global lockdown on Sunday as country after country imposed tough new travel restrictions, quarantined visitors or closed their borders completely in the face of the greatest threat to human health in more than a century.

Authorities in the Middle East, Europe and the Americas were forced to appeal for calm as the death toll from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, reached more than 5,800, with at least 156,000 people infected worldwide.

New travel, flight and quarantine regulations were declared in Australia, Austria, Argentina, China, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Lebanon, Mexico the Netherlands, the Philippines, Spain and Turkey, added to the countries that have already tightened their borders and curbed freedom of movement.

They include Saudi Arabia, which has taken the most comprehensive steps among the Gulf states by halting international passenger flights, canceling Umrah pilgrimages and locking down the eastern Qatif region.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday ordered the closure of malls, restaurants, coffee shops and public parks and gardens. Supermarkets, pharmacies and food delivery are exempt. 

There are 118 confirmed cases of the virus in Saudi Arabia. Three patients have made a full recovery and are in good health, with the third discharged on Sunday from Dammam Medical Complex.

In Lebanon, President Michel Aoun declared a medical state of emergency, and closed the border with Syria except for fruit and vegetable deliveries. “Each of us is called upon to continue his work, from home, in the way he sees appropriate,” Aoun said in a TV address. Banks are expected to close until March 29.

Security forces were deployed on Beirut’s corniche to disperse crowds. 

Elsewhere, Turkey quarantined 10,000 pilgrims who had returned from Saudi Arabia, Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem was closed indefinitely, and Palestinian officials said President Mahmoud Abbas, 85, who has age-related health issues, was no longer receiving guests.

Iran, where most Middle East virus cases originate and 724 people have died, admitted on Sunday that the pandemic could overwhelm its health care system. 

“If the trend continues, there will not be enough capacity,” said Ali Reza Zali, the health official leading the campaign against the outbreak.

 

 

