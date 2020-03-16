You are here

China logs more coronavirus cases imported from abroad

Residents wearing protective face masks play on an exercise equipment set up for public use at a park in Beijing on March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
  • A total of 123 cases from abroad have now been reported
  • China has logged more than 80,800 cases, but most patients have recovered
BEIJING: China reported 12 more imported cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday as the capital tightened quarantine measures for international arrivals to prevent a new wave of infections.
After declaring they had “basically” curbed the spread of the disease within China, where the virus first emerged, authorities are now worried about an influx of infections arriving from other countries.
Beijing’s city government has ordered international arrivals from Monday onwards to go into quarantine facilities for 14 days.
Travelers had previously been allowed to undergo the mandatory isolation at home, but now only those with “special circumstances” will be exempted from the new rules, and those sent to the facilities must pay for their stay.
Authorities have not given further detail on which travelers will be exempted from the new quarantine.
A total of 123 cases from abroad have now been reported, with four of the 12 latest detected in Beijing.
Imported cases have now outnumbered domestic infections for three straight days.
There were only four new local cases in the country, and all were in Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus was first detected in December, according to the National Health Commission.
China has touted the effectiveness of quarantining Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province since late January, along with measures to prevent large gatherings and limit travel across the country.
The death toll now stands at 3,213 after 14 more fatalities were reported on Monday.
China has logged more than 80,800 cases, but most patients have recovered and there are now fewer than 10,000 infected people, according to the National Health Commission.
The country’s progress contrasts with the growing crisis abroad, with the worldwide death toll surpassing 6,000 as Italy recorded its biggest one-day rise in fatalities.
With 368 deaths, Italy’s grim figure was higher than any single-day toll reported in China.

Coronavirus checkpoint queues stretch kilometers in Manila

  • Workers as well as provisions still being allowed in via police and military checkpoints
  • Local leaders also begin imposing night-time curfews in some areas
MANILA: Vehicles entering the Philippine capital were stuck in kilometer-long queues Monday at checkpoints enforcing a quarantine aimed at curbing the nation’s rising coronavirus cases.
Despite a halt on domestic travel to and from the capital, shuttered malls and curfews, workers as well as provisions were still being allowed in via police and military checkpoints.
Manila’s population of some 12 million swells daily with an army of laborers who commute to work on packed buses from its relatively cheaper suburbs.
“I am fine with it because it is for the safety of everyone,” said 47-year-old truck driver Pablito Elipien, who is used to the capital’s notorious gridlock.
Though the Philippines has detected a fraction of the infections seen in hot spots such as China and Italy, its confirmed cases have jumped to 140, with 12 deaths.
President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the capital sealed off to domestic travel from Sunday, and by Monday the city’s malls — centers of life in the country — were opting to shut down.
Local leaders were also to begin imposing night-time curfews in some areas to encourage people to stay home, and “large” masses have been called off in the Catholic majority nation’s capital.
For the workers stuck in the checkpoint queues, delay and discomfort are facts of life for their commutes into the city, which take hours on a normal day.
“It’s (checkpoints) not really an inconvenience as long as you have the necessary documents,” said Virgilio Aniceto, 51, a construction worker.

