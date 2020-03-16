Dubai closes bars, pubs and lounges to stop the spread of coronavirus

You are here

Bars, pubs and lounges have been instructed to close immediately. (File/Shutterstock)
DUBAI: Bars, pubs and lounges in Dubai have been ordered to close immediately until the end of March amid coronavirus concerns, the emirate’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing announced on Monday.  

The announcement on Sunday, came the day after the Dubai Department of Economic Development instructed all cinemas, theme parks, amusement and electronic game centers, gyms and spring camps licensed in Dubai to halt all their activities and services until end of the month.

“Dubai Tourism will continuously evaluate the situation in coordination with the health authorities,” The statement added.

Dubai Municipality has also instructed salons and personal care centers to close waiting room facilities, in a bid to limit the number of people inside the premises.

Businesses have also been instructed to remove all reading material and only serve drinks in disposable paper cups.

The instruction also advises that customers with flu symptoms should be turned away and staff should wear face masks

Inspections will be carried out to ensure compliance with the face mask rules.

Meanwhile Dubai’s Global Village also announced the early closure of its 2019-2020 season.

“In line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, Global Village has announced the early closure of its 2019-2020 season with immediate effect. Global Village looks forward to welcoming visitors for its next season,” the Dubai Media Office said in a tweet.

Authorities in the capital Abu Dhabi also took similar measures and closed down the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al-Watan, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World and Manarat Al-Saadiyat.

Business & Economy
US airlines slash flights over coronavirus crisis

Bahrain’s Gulf Air suspends dozens of routes due to coronavirus

Updated 19 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

Bahrain’s Gulf Air suspends dozens of routes due to coronavirus

  • Airline will continue flying to some major destinations, including London and Paris
  • Countries across the region are attempting to contain spread of the virus
Updated 19 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Bahrain’s state-owned carrier Gulf Air on Monday temporarily suspended dozens of routes as the coronavirus outbreak batters demand for global air travel.
The airline, which has been loss-making for years, said it would only continue flights to 13 destinations including to London, Frankfurt and Paris from Wednesday until the end of the month.
All other destinations would be suspended, it said, which Reuters calculated amounted to around 40 routes based on destinations listed on Gulf Air’s website.
The airline did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside normal working hours.
Globally, airlines have canceled hundreds of flights due to the coronavirus, which has led to governments enforcing strict entry requirements to prevent the further spread of the deadly virus.

Live
Middle-East
