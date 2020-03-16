UAE remains open to passengers from visa-on-arrival countries

You are here

The UAE had issued a temporary suspension of entry visas into the country effective March 17 however have exempted some countries from the ban and diplomatic passports. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 March 2020
Arab News

Travellers coming to the United Arab Emirates who qualify for visa-on-arrival will not be affected by recent travel restrictions due to coronavirus concerns.

The UAE had issued a temporary suspension of entry visas into the country effective March 17 however have exempted some countries from the ban and diplomatic passports. 

Both the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Airport have issued a statement stating that passengers from the following countries will still be granted entry with a visa on arrival:

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship said the move was taken as a precautionary measure being initiated by the country to contain the spread of coronavirus and is in response to the World Health Organisation declaring the novel coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.

UAE suspends prayer in all places of worship for four weeks

  • The decision to suspend prayers will be reviewed four weeks from now
  • The step is part of the nation’s precautionary measures to ensure the safety of people
DUBAI: The UAE has decided to suspend prayers in all houses of worship across the country starting Monday for a period of four weeks as part of measures to confront coronavirus.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has made the decision together with the Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and religious and health bodies.

It said the decision to suspend prayers in mosques and churches and their facilities will be reviewed four weeks from now, a statement on state-run news agency WAM read. 

The step is part of the nation’s precautionary measures to ensure the safety of people and avoid the spread of COVID-19.

