Bahrain’s Gulf Air suspends dozens of routes due to coronavirus

Demand for global air travel has been seriously affected by the coronavirus. (REUTERS)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

  • Airline will continue flying to some major destinations, including London and Paris
  • Countries across the region are attempting to contain spread of the virus
DUBAI: Bahrain’s state-owned carrier Gulf Air on Monday temporarily suspended dozens of routes as the coronavirus outbreak batters demand for global air travel.
The airline, which has been loss-making for years, said it would only continue flights to 13 destinations including to London, Frankfurt and Paris from Wednesday until the end of the month.
All other destinations would be suspended, it said, which Reuters calculated amounted to around 40 routes based on destinations listed on Gulf Air’s website.
The airline did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside normal working hours.
Globally, airlines have canceled hundreds of flights due to the coronavirus, which has led to governments enforcing strict entry requirements to prevent the further spread of the deadly virus.

