Bahrain’s Gulf Air suspends dozens of routes due to coronavirus

Kuwait central bank cuts discount rate by 100 bps to 1.5%

DUBAI: Kuwait’s central bank cut its discount rate by 100 basis points to 1.5 percent from 2.5 percent, setting the rate at its lowest level in history, it said in a statement on Monday.



The bank lowered the rate as part of a series of precautionary measures “for the consequences of the outbreak of the coronavirus and its implications for the national economy and the local market,” it said on Twitter.