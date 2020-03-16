You are here

  • Home
  • Coronavirus lockdown expanded to entire Luzon island

Coronavirus lockdown expanded to entire Luzon island

A soldier checks the temperature of a motorist at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Manila. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pnpwx

Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Coronavirus lockdown expanded to entire Luzon island

  • Philippine president: Country ‘at war against vicious, invisible enemy’
  • Luzon residents will be allowed to leave their homes only to buy food, medicine and other things necessary for survival
Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines on Monday expanded its “enhanced community quarantine” from the Metro Manila capital region to the whole of Luzon island until Easter, as the government tries to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“Pursuant to my powers as president under the constitution and RA 11332 (Republic Act to Prevent Epidemics), I’m placing the entire mainland of Luzon under quarantine until April 12, 2020, coinciding with the end of Holy Week,” President Rodrigo Duterte announced in a pre-recorded message on Monday night.

Luzon is the largest island in the country, with a population of more than 50 million. Residents will be allowed to leave their homes only to buy food, medicine and other things necessary for survival.

Duterte said the decision follows an increase in coronavirus cases in the country. The tally has reached 142, with 11 fatalities as of Monday evening.

While Metro Manila has been under quarantine since Sunday, coronavirus infections have been reported in other parts of Luzon.

“I can’t go into a guessing game. I have to act. If there’s already contagion (in other areas in Luzon) and there are cases that need to be tended to, then the government can move faster,” Duterte said.

“But let me make this clear: This isn’t martial law,” he added, as more uniformed personnel are expected to be seen on the streets to enforce quarantine procedures.

“We’re at war against a vicious and invisible enemy … In this extraordinary war, we’re all soldiers.”

With the enhanced community quarantine in effect over the entire Luzon island, all households are required to comply with strict home measures.

Mass gatherings are banned, public transportation and schools are suspended, and land, air and sea travel will be restricted.

Outbound passengers have 72 hours from the start of the quarantine to leave the Philippines from any international airport in Luzon.

Inbound international passengers in transit upon the start of the Luzon-wide quarantine will be allowed entry subject to applicable quarantine procedures.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri announced on Monday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

He said he is asymptomatic and has no fever or cough, does not feel weak and has no headache.

“This just goes to show how easily this virus is spread, therefore it’s best for everyone to stay home and stay clean,” he added.

Topics: Philippines coronavirus

Related

World
Philippines announces coronavirus lockdown of Metro Manila
World
Philippines ‘not under martial law’ as troops ready for coronavirus lockdown in Manila

UK urges end to ‘non-essential’ contact, travel to curb coronavirus spread

Updated 10 min 29 sec ago
Agencies

UK urges end to ‘non-essential’ contact, travel to curb coronavirus spread

  • The UK may need to close schools to slow the spread of the virus
  • Covid-19, as the virus is known, is spreading faster in London
Updated 10 min 29 sec ago
Agencies

LONDON: The UK’s prime minister on Monday recommended tougher social distancing measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, including household isolation, home-working and an end to mass gatherings.
“Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and non-essential travel,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
“We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. You should avoid pubs, clubs, theaters and other such social venues,” he added.
The UK may need to close schools to slow the spread of the virus but now is not the time for this, the government’s chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, said.
“At some point, as we’ve said, it may be necessary to think about things like school closures. But those things, again, need to be done at the right time in the right way, at the right stage of the outbreak,” he said at a news conference.
Meanwhile, Covid-19, as the virus is known, is spreading faster in London than in other parts of Britain, with the capital a few weeks nearer the peak of the epidemic than elsewhere, Johnson said.
He said by this weekend (March 21/22) it would be necessary to shield those with the most serious medical conditions from social contact, and the government was now advising against mass gatherings that required the presence of emergency workers.

Topics: UK coronavirus China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Egypt to halt flights from Thursday to stem spread of coronavirus
Special
World
Surge in Malaysia, Brunei coronavirus cases linked to religious event
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s Gulf Air suspends dozens of routes due to coronavirus
Lifestyle
Amal Clooney’s sister incorporates face masks into her brand amid coronavirus pandemic

Latest updates

Coronavirus lockdown expanded to entire Luzon island
UK urges end to ‘non-essential’ contact, travel to curb coronavirus spread
UAE suspends prayer in all places of worship for four weeks
Kuwait increases ministries budget by 500m
Egypt to halt flights from Thursday to stem spread of coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.