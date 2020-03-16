You are here

G7 pledge to ‘do whatever it takes’ to safeguard economy

EU President of Council Charles Michel, 2nd right, and EC President Ursula von der Leyen, center, arrive to give a press conference after a G7 Leaders’ videoconference on COVID-19, in Brussels. (AFP)
G7 pledge to ‘do whatever it takes’ to safeguard economy

  • ‘We resolve to coordinate measures and do whatever it takes, using all policy tools, to achieve strong growth in the G7 economies and to safeguard against downside risks’
  • Measures are aimed to ‘support immediately and as much as necessary the workers, companies, and sectors most affected’
WASHINGTON: Leaders of the G7 advanced economies on Monday pledged to use all their tools to safeguard the economy and help workers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
As the outbreak caused more countries to shut down and brought the global economy to a screeching halt, the leaders stressed the need to join forces and move quickly to address the damage.
“We resolve to coordinate measures and do whatever it takes, using all policy tools, to achieve strong growth in the G7 economies and to safeguard against downside risks,” the leaders said in a statement following an emergency videoconference.
The measures are aimed to “support immediately and as much as necessary the workers, companies, and sectors most affected,” the statement said.
In addition, the leaders instructed their finance ministers to consult weekly to implement policy measures and “develop further timely and effective actions.”
They noted the disruption to supply chains due to transportation shutdowns, as well as the harm to families.
The leaders called on global institutions like the International Monetary Fund to “swiftly” deploy financial assistance to countries that need it.
“We are committed to working together with resolve to implement these measures to respond to this global emergency,” they said.
And they said they are “determined not only to restore the level of growth anticipated before the COVID-19 pandemic but also to build the foundation for stronger future growth.”

Egypt to halt flights from Thursday to stem spread of coronavirus

Updated 16 March 2020
Reuters

Egypt to halt flights from Thursday to stem spread of coronavirus

Updated 16 March 2020
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt will halt all air traffic at its airports from Thursday until March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Monday.
Egypt will sanitize hotels and tourist sites during the closure, he said in a news conference, adding that tourists now in the country would be able to complete their vacations.
Madbouly said Egypt’s strategic reserves of key commodities would last for months and there was no need for people to stock up.
He said local firms in the aviation sector would suffer losses of 2.25 billion Egyptian pounds ($143 million) due to the latest measures. The last plane allowed to depart would leave on Thursday, March 19, at noon.
Tourism is a key sector for the most populous Arab country. Tourism revenue rose to a record high of $12.57 billion in the financial year that ended in July.
Revenue continued to rise in the July-Sept quarter, the latest data published by the central bank, to $4.19 billion, the country’s best quarter ever.
Egypt closed schools and universities for two weeks on Sunday to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The number of cases rose to 150, information minister Osama Haikal said on Monday, up from 126 reported by Sunday.
Three people in Egypt have died from the virus.
Analysts have hailed Egypt for reforms tied to a $12 billion loan program with the International Monetary Fund agreed in 2016, which included devaluing the currency by about half, cutting energy subsidies and introducing a value-added tax.
Analysts say the spread of the virus makes Egypt, with its large tourism industry, vulnerable. A global trade downturn could also hurt Suez canal revenues, which came to $5.7 billion in 2019.
Lower oil prices will likely be neutral, since Egypt’s bill for hydrocarbon imports, at $15.5 billion, is virtually equal to what it earns from exports, mainly natural gas.
Worker remittances worth $25 billion annually could fall if Gulf countries, the biggest employer of expatriate Egyptians, scale back projects.
Several Gulf oil producers have halted or restricted international passenger flights to combat coronavirus. ($1 = 15.7500 Egyptian pounds)

Topics: Egypt flights Airport

