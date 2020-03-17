IMF chief calls for more fiscal stimulus to limit the damage

You are here

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. (File/Reuters)
Reuters  

  • Central banks urged to boost confidence by easing financial conditions
WASHINGTON: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has called on governments to take coordinated fiscal and monetary stimulus measures to stop the coronavirus from causing long-term economic damage.

In a blog message posted on the IMF website, Georgieva said the global lender has received interest from about 20 additional countries for financing programs and will follow up with them in the coming days. She did not identify any of them.

The IMF stands ready to mobilize its $1 trillion in lending capacity to aid its 189 member countries, she said.

“As the virus spreads, the case for a coordinated and synchronized global fiscal stimulus is becoming stronger by the hour,” Georgieva said.

The IMF chief suggested that coordinated fiscal action on the scale of the 2008-2009 financial crisis may be necessary. 

She said that in 2009 alone, Group of 20 countries deployed about 2 percent of their GDP in stimulus, or about $900 billion in today’s money, “so there is a lot more work to do.”

She said that governments should continue to prioritize health spending and provide support to the most affected people and businesses with policies such as paid sick leave and targeted tax relief.

On the monetary policy front, she said central banks “should continue to support demand and boost confidence by easing financial conditions and ensuring the flow of credit to the real economy,” citing emergency actions by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks on Sunday as an example.

Emerging market risks

She applauded the opening of swap lines between major central banks, adding that such swap lines may need to be extended to emerging market countries in the future.

She said central banks’ policy actions will need to balance the difficult challenge of addressing capital outflows from emerging markets and commodity price shocks, citing recent record outflows of $42 billion reported by the Institute of International Finance last week.

“In times of crisis such as at present, foreign exchange interventions and capital flow management measures can usefully complement interest rate and other monetary policy actions,” Georgieva said.

She said financial system supervisors should aim to preserve stability, ensuring banking system soundness while sustaining economic activity.

“This crisis will test whether the change made in the wake of the financial crisis will serve their purpose,” she said, referring to increased capital requirements and other policies put in place over the past decade to rein in financial market excesses.

Georgieva said banks should be encouraged to use their capital and liquidity buffers and renegotiate loan terms for stressed borrowers.

The IMF earlier this month announced that it would make about $50 billion available to emerging and developing economies through various emergency financing programs.

In addition, Britain has contributed $195 million to the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust, a fund for the poorest countries, bringing its debt relief fund to about $400 billion.

All of the fiscal, monetary and regulatory actions would be “most effective when done cooperatively,” she said, adding that IMF research shows that spending increases have a multiplier effect when countries act together. 

Aramco plans to speed up big crude output rise: CEO

Updated 13 min 39 sec ago
Frank Kane

Aramco plans to speed up big crude output rise: CEO

  • Additional efficiencies may be required and 2021 plan is under review, says CEO Amin Nasser
Updated 13 min 39 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, is working on plans to speed up a big rise in productive capacity as the battle for market share in the global crude business increases.

Amin Nasser, president and CEO, told analysts in a web broadcast that Aramco could produce 12 million barrels per day by next month, and reach 12.3 million barrels from existing inventory within months. That level could be sustained without any additional capital expenditure.

Pushing the total maximum sustainable capacity (MSC) to 13 million — as the Kingdom’s government has ordered — would take longer. He declined to give a timetable for that increase.

“We’ve just had the request to increase the MSC, and we’ll be doing it on an accelerated basis,” Nasser said in response to an analyst who noted that the last time the MSC was increased it took about six years to do so, between 2004 and 2010.

“The last time we had such a significant increase, it’s true that it took a number of years, but it was a different time and a different state of capital availability,” Nasser said.

“We do have the flexibility to accelerate it if required, and we’re currently looking at that. It depends if it’s agreed it should be within existing fields or the grassroots increment that we’ll be bringing in,” he added.

“That’s being evaluated right now, and depending on that decision we’ll be considering the time frame.”

The speed with which Aramco can push its MSC to 13 million barrels per day will help determine the overall state of the global oil market, as well as the response of other producers in Russia and the US.

The conference call was to help elaborate on Aramco’s financial results for 2019, announced the previous day. 

The figures showed net income of $88.2 billion, down on the previous year as lower output and prices met with difficult global macroeconomic conditions. 

Nasser said 80 percent of the reduction in income was due to factors outside Aramco’s control.

The company said in its results that it would reduce its capital expenditure from the $35 billion to $40 billion range indicated last year, to between $25 billion and $30 billion in the current year.

Nasser told an analyst that because of the hit to global demand from the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak, Aramco was considering a possible further reduction in capital expenditure for next year.

“Additional efficiencies may be required and the 2021 plan is under review,” he said, explaining that the increased gas output associated with higher oil production would enable Aramco to “optimize” spending on gas.

Much of the hour-long discussion — the first time Aramco has faced investors as a listed company — centered on the falling global demand from the global pandemic, which has led to a big fall in demand for energy.

“With regard to the impact of coronavirus, the situation is rapidly evolving and its impact on growth is uncertain,” he said.

“However, we’ll ensure that we’ll maintain the strength of our operations and our finances, and we’ve already taken steps to rationalize our planned 2020 capital spending,” he added.

“Our vision is clear. Our unique scale, low cost, low capital intensity and reliability deliver growth and outstanding returns while maintaining our position as the most reliable energy company. For example, we have more than five decades of reserves, so we don’t face the same production difficulties others do.”

In answer to an analyst’s question about future oil price levels, Nasser said: “We have lower costs than any other company. We can sustain a low oil price.”

The price of Brent crude fell to just above $30 per barrel during the conference call.

Nasser reiterated Aramco’s promise to prioritize dividend payments to nongovernment shareholders to maintain them at $75 billion per year, the latest dividend paid by a listed company in the world.

Aramco’s Chief Financial Officer Khalid Al-Dabbagh said the 2019 results showed that on four main financial criteria — profitability, cash flow, return on capital and dividends — Aramco was bigger than all the main independent oil companies combined.

