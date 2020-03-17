You are here

  • Home
  • Imported coronavirus infections top new local cases in China for 4th day

Imported coronavirus infections top new local cases in China for 4th day

1 / 6
Medical staff cheer themselves up before going into an ICU ward for COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on March 16, 2020. (AFP)
2 / 6
Medical workers in overalls stretch a patient under intensive care into the newly built Columbus Covid 2 temporary hospital to fight the new coronavirus infection, on March 16, 2020 at the Gemelli hospital in Rome. (AFP)
3 / 6
A Polish health official check the temperature of returning Poles crossing the Polish-German border from the eastern German town of Frankfurt (Oder) to Slubice on March 16, 2020, as measures are taken to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus. (AFP)
4 / 6
A customer is seen next to empty bread shelves as South Africans queue at a local supermarket to stock up on general products on March 16, 2020. (AFP)
5 / 6
Flowers are stored prior to their destruction at the flower auction, on March 16, 2020 in Aalsmeer. (AFP)
6 / 6
A Polish health official checks the temperature of returning Poles crossing the Polish-German border from the eastern German town of Frankfurt (Oder) to Slubice on March 16, 2020, in a measure to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ncnrb

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Imported coronavirus infections top new local cases in China for 4th day

  • The Chinese capital has been the worst-hit even as it erected tough restrictions to screen out and isolate infections
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: China reported on Tuesday another rise in confirmed coronavirus cases as infections from abroad made it increasingly hard for authorities to reduce the overall number of new infections to zero.
Mainland China had 21 new confirmed cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said, up from 16 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 20 involved infected travelers arriving in China from abroad.
In contrast, mainland China only had one case of locally transmitted infection on Monday, in Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province where the flu-like disease appeared in humans late last year.
While the coronavirus was first discovered last year in Wuhan, where officials initially tried to cover up the outbreak, China has sought to emphasize the positive role it has played in controlling the global spread of the disease.
An editorial in the official China Daily on Tuesday said the rest of the world should learn from China and follow the principles of early detection, early quarantine and early treatment in order to halt the global spread of the disease.
However, many senior US government officials, including President Donald Trump, continue to refer to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus,” aggravating Chinese authorities.
Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday that attempts by US politicians to denigrate China’s efforts to curb the coronavirus would not succeed, and could lead to retaliation.
The tally of confirmed US cases has multiplied rapidly in recent few weeks, exceeding 4,300. At least 80 people in the United States have died of the virus.

BEIJING AIRPORT
China said the number of infections imported from other countries surpassed local transmissions for a fourth day.
Beijing accounted for nine of the imported new cases, and Shanghai had three, while six other provinces also reported new infections, bringing the total number of imported cases in mainland China so far to 143.
The Chinese capital has been the worst-hit even as it erected tough restrictions to screen out and isolate infections.
Beijing Capital International Airport has cordoned off a special zone for all international flights, with all disembarking passengers required to take health check-ups.
Transit passengers will be sent to their connecting flights, while non-transit passengers will be shuttled to a nearby processing venue from which they will be sent to designated places for compulsory 14-day quarantines.
Beijing has also redirected all international flights scheduled to land at its new Daxing airport in the south to the older Capital International Airport in the northeast.
The global tally of confirmed cases has exceeded 170,000, with China now accounting for less than half of that. The overall number of infections in mainland China stood at 80,881 as of Monday.
In China, the death toll had reached 3,226, up by 13 from the previous day.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Special
World
No coronavirus among Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh: WHO
Special
World
Italian residents share what life is like under lockdown

US prosecutors drop Mueller-era case against Russian firm

In this Nov. 11, 2011 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, serves food to Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, center, during dinner at Prigozhin's restaurant outside Moscow, Russia. (AP)
Updated 51 sec ago
Reuters

US prosecutors drop Mueller-era case against Russian firm

  • Russia does not have an extradition treaty with the United States, and the company’s executive, Evgeny Prigozhin, a businessman with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is also individually charged in the case
Updated 51 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A federal judge approved US prosecutors’ request on Monday night to dismiss the criminal case against a Russian firm accused of funding a propaganda operation to meddle in the 2016 presidential election to sway it in President Donald Trump’s favor.
The prosecutors’ filing in US District Court for the District of Columbia came less than a month before the company, Concord Management and Consulting LLC, was due to face a criminal trial in the case.
The request to drop the case puts a dent in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutorial successes, though the case had been an uphill battle from the beginning.
Russia does not have an extradition treaty with the United States, and the company’s executive, Evgeny Prigozhin, a businessman with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is also individually charged in the case, was never expected to set foot inside a US courtroom.
Prigozhin and Concord were both charged in 2018, along with 12 other individuals and two other entities, with conspiracy to defraud the United States for their alleged role in election meddling aimed at sowing discord in the United States.
Earlier this month, Prigozhin, who is known in the Russian press as “Putin’s cook,” filed a sworn statement with the court seeking to distance himself from the alleged wrongdoing of his company after prosecutors asked a judge to hold Concord in contempt for violating subpoenas and failing to hand over records.
At an earlier court hearing, prosecutor Adam Jed had accused Concord of not actively playing a role in its own defense, telling the judge overseeing the case he was concerned about the prospects for starting a trial in early April.
In their filing on Monday, prosecutors said that while Concord had “availed itself of the court’s jurisdiction” to obtain the government’s evidence against the firm, it had along the way used the information to try to discredit the investigation and “refused” to comply with its obligations as a party in the case.
“In short, Concord has demonstrated its intent to reap the benefits of the court’s jurisdiction while positioning itself to evade any real obligations or responsibility,” they wrote.
They also said they faced new challenges with the government’s burden of proof in the case, due to a “classification determination” and other facts that were classified.
“The calculation of whether a substantial federal interest is served by this prosecution... has changed since the indictment was returned,” they added.

Topics: Russian meddling in US election

Related

World
Russian meddling casts ‘dark shadow’ over MH17 trial: prosecutors
Media
Facebook admits being warned of alleged Russian meddling back in 2014

Latest updates

Imported coronavirus infections top new local cases in China for 4th day
US prosecutors drop Mueller-era case against Russian firm
’Hundreds’ of inmates escape Brazil jails ahead of coronavirus lockdown
Japan’s Honda scores in Botafogo debut
Fate of Euro 2020 to be decided as UEFA set for crisis meeting

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.