Researchers confirm all Dead Sea Scrolls at US Bible museum are fake

In October 2018, German scholars revealed that at least five of the museum’s 16 scroll fragments were fake. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Researchers confirm all Dead Sea Scrolls at US Bible museum are fake

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The founder of research center Art Fraud Insight this week confirmed that all 16 Dead Sea Scroll fragments housed at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, are forgeries.

In October 2018, German scholars revealed that at least five of the museum’s 16 scroll fragments were fake.

The scrolls are a collection of ancient religious texts first discovered in the mid-1940s in the Qumran caves on the western shore of the Dead Sea. The massive cache of Hebrew language Biblical scripts features more than 9,000 documents and 50,000 fragments — the entire collection took decades to fully excavate.




The Museum of the Bible was opened by Evangelical Christian and billionaire Steve Green in 2017. (AFP)

“After an exhaustive review of all the imaging and scientific analysis results, it is evident that none of the textual fragments in Museum of the Bible’s Dead Sea Scroll collection are authentic,” Colette Loll said in a released statement. “Moreover, each exhibits characteristics that suggest they are deliberate forgeries created in the twentieth century with the intent to mimic authentic Dead Sea Scroll fragments.”

Most of the scrolls and fragments are tightly controlled by the Israeli Antiquities Authority. But around 2002, a wave of new fragments began mysteriously appearing on the market, despite skepticism from scholars.

These fragments, they warned, were specifically designed to target American Evangelical Christians, who prize the scrolls. That appears to be exactly what happened; a Baptist seminary in Texas and an evangelical college in California reportedly paid millions to purchase alleged pieces of the scrolls.

The Museum of the Bible was opened by Evangelical Christian and billionaire Steve Green in 2017.

The Met Gala postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

During 2019’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibit, the gala raised $15 million from 550 guests. (AFP)
The Met Gala postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

  The Met Gala was scheduled to take place on May 4.
DUBAI: The Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York that is often considered fashion’s biggest night, has been postponed due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The Met Gala was scheduled to take place on May 4.

CNN reported that the museum will remain closed through April 4. “The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) advised over the weekend that there should not be any gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. In deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be cancelled or postponed,” a museum spokesperson said in a released statement published by CNN. 

This year’s exhibition was set to feature 160 fashion items and was scheduled to open to the public three days after the gala and until Sept. 7.

During 2019’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibit, the gala raised $15 million from 550 guests. 

Brands can spend over $200,000 to secure a table at the event and an individual ticket costs $35,000 and can only be purchased by invitation.

