LONDON: Mobile phone networks in the UK were experiencing a range of problems on Tuesday.

The outages come as many in the country started to work from home after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a range of new steps a day earlier to increase social distancing.

Customers of all the major network including EE, O2, Vodafone, Three and GiffGaff, reported problems. Downdetector, which monitors network problems, said outages were in cities across the UK.