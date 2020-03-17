Saudi Arabia’s crown prince discusses coronavirus with France’s Macron, India’s Modi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman discussed the coronavirus with French President Emmanuel Macron during a phone call on Tuesday.
During the call, they discussed the developments taking place around the world in light of the spread of the new viral epidemic, and reviewed its most prominent repercussions on the global economy.
The crown prince also stressed the importance of coordinating efforts to combat this epidemic and adopting appropriate policies to alleviate its burden within the framework of the G20, which will be chaired by the Kingdom later this year.
Mohammad bin Salman also discussed the international efforts to combat the coronavirus in a phone call with India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
During the call, the crown prince said that the Kingdom is coordinating international cooperation to combat this epidemic and adopting appropriate policies to ease its economic burdens, within the G20’s framework.