You are here

  • Home
  • PM Khan describes coronavirus as a 'war' nation will defeat collectively

PM Khan describes coronavirus as a 'war' nation will defeat collectively

A man at Karachi’s electronic market watches speech of Prime minister Imran Khan to nation amid growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, on March 17, 2020.(AN Photo by S.A Babar)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7n7td

Updated 4 min 6 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

PM Khan describes coronavirus as a 'war' nation will defeat collectively

  • Urges citizens to avoid public gatherings, self quarantine if suspect symptoms
  • Warns businesses against price hike to capitalize on virus outbreak
Updated 4 min 6 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation 20 days after the first coronavirus case emerged in the South Asian nation on February 26 and said Pakistanis would face the outbreak as a nation and god willing win this ‘war.’
The total tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan is 195, health officials have said. There are no reported deaths as yet.
“We will face this together as a nation and god willing we will win this war,” Khan said.
He advised people to take precautions of their own accord as the government could not fight the virus outbreak alone and listed five practices for citizens to follow to fight the virus, asking them to avoid public gatherings, stop shaking hands, self-quarantine, only visit hospitals if symptoms became “extreme” and be cautious rather than panicked.
“Avoid going to gatherings of bigger than 40 people,” the PM said. “Don’t shake hands and wash them with soap.”
“Keep yourself isolated for a while,” he said to travelers coming into Pakistan.
“If you have a cold, a cough, it doesn’t mean that you have coronavirus,” Khan said, saying that even a developed country like the United States had shortages of coronavirus testing kits.
“It’s better if you stay home and follow yourself and rest [if you think you have symptoms]... Only people whose symptoms get extreme, only those people should go to hospital,” the prime minister said.
Finally he asked people not to be panicked but to instead be cautious: “Our Prophet [Muhammad peace be upon him] asks us to be careful. It’s important for everyone to take precautions.”
The prime minister also warned businesses of strict consequences if they unnecessarily raised prices of goods to capitalize on the coronavirus outbreak. He said the National Disaster Management Authority was in charge of tackling the operational side of the outbreak. He also said that over 900,000 people had been screened at Pakistani airports across the country and the country had an adequate supply of face masks.
The prime minister said he was not ordering shutting down cities completely because it would affect the poor worst.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan CORONAVIRUS PAKISTAN coronavirus

Pakistani traders call for improved screening at borders instead of closure

Updated 15 March 2020
Khurshid Ahmed

Pakistani traders call for improved screening at borders instead of closure

  • Islamabad has sealed its borders with Afghanistan and Iran for two weeks to combat coronavirus spread
  • Traders suggest the government follow WHO recommendations for proper quarantine and fumigation of vehicles at borders
Updated 15 March 2020
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: Pakistani traders this week urged the government to improve quarantine facilities and screening at borders with neighboring countries instead of closing frontiers completely.

Pakistan announced on Friday it was sealing its borders with neighboring Afghanistan and Iran for two weeks as the coronavirus crisis deepens in the region. Iran is battling one of the worst outbreaks outside China and reported 113 new deaths from the virus on Sunday, bringing its death toll to 724.

The Pakistani government has as yet not released figures for the economic impact of the border closure.

“The finance ministry is evaluating the input coming from different departments and sectors including tourism, airlines and hospitality sectors. Though complete picture has not yet emerged but the work is in progress with the help of health ministry and it will take quite some time,” the ministry’s spokesman, Omar Hamid Khan, told Arab news on Sunday.

According to Asian Development Bank estimates, the country’s losses will be between $16 million and $61 million.

“We have suggested that the government follow WHO (World Health Organization) recommendations for proper quarantine and fumigation of vehicles through deployment of professional teams at borders with Afghanistan and Iran. Separate space could be allocated for this process,” Badar Uddin Kakar, senior vice president of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Arab News.

“We know it will not lead to 100 percept trade flow but it would not close down the window altogether.”

The move to seal the border with Afghanistan will potentially affect millions of people and trade supplies as landlocked Kabul heavily relies on Islamabad for its food requirements through Afghan transit trade and exports from Pakistan.

Pakistan-Afghanistan trade increased from $1 billion to $2.3 billion in FY2018-19, with cargo mainly transported through the Torkham and Chaman border crossings, according to Pakistan customs data.

“An average of around 245 containers cross the border with Afghanistan on a daily basis, carrying goods, including food stuff. The move will destabilize the trade flow,” Zubair Motiwala, chairman of the Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry, told Arab News.

“Around 100 containers (under Afghan Transit Trade) are on the way to Afghanistan containing refrigerated food items. The container cost is estimated at $100 per day,” Motiwala said. “Who will sustain such losses?”

Exporters of fruit and vegetables also fear huge losses due to the border closure.

“We estimate that the our losses would be around $7-$10 million in the backdrop of border closure,” said Waheed Ahmed, patron-in-chief of the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA).

Pakistan shares more than 3300 kilometers of porous border land with Afghanistan and Iran, making it difficult to adequately monitor illegal movement of people and goods.

“Currently barter trade takes place between Pakistan and Iran as both countries mainly exchange essential commodities and in some cases raw material,” Kakar at the Quetta Chamber of Commerce said, adding that barter trade between Pakistan and Iran stood at around $1 billion.

Traders fear that the border closure will also hurt the country’s exports and local manufacturing and consumption capabilities.

Topics: CORONAVIRUS PAKISTAN

Latest updates

Researchers find further reforms needed to tackle economic challenges in Egypt
White House seeks $850bn economic stimulus amid virus crisis
Leaders shut Europe’s borders to fight outbreak
Saudi Arabia to convene virtual G20 summit on coronavirus
France pledges €45 billion for ‘war’ on coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.