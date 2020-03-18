You are here

  • Home
  • White House seeks $850bn economic stimulus amid virus crisis

White House seeks $850bn economic stimulus amid virus crisis

A man shops at Target in the Tenleytown area of Washington. Economic interventions and eye-popping sums are needed to protect Americans from the recent health and financial fallout. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8e432

Updated 13 sec ago
AP

White House seeks $850bn economic stimulus amid virus crisis

  • The White House proposal aims to provide relief for small businesses
  • Massive tax cut for wage earners is also included
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON : The White House is proposing a roughly $850 billion economic rescue package Tuesday amid the coronavirus outbreak, a sweeping stimulus for businesses and taxpayers amid unseen since the Great Recession of 2008.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin planned to outline the package to Senate Republicans at a private lunch, with officials aiming to have Congress approve it this week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, opening the Senate on Tuesday morning, promised swift action.

“The Senate will not adjourn until we have passed significant and bold new steps above and beyond what the House has passed to help our strong nation and our strong underlying economy weather this storm,” McConnell said.

Bigger than the 2008 bank bailout or the 2009 recovery act, the White House proposal aims to provide relief for small businesses, $50 billion for the airline industry and include a massive tax cut for wage earners.

The White House hopes the measure will pass quickly, possibly this week, an enormous political undertaking as the administration scrambled to contain the economic fallout of the severe disruptions to American life from the outbreak.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Bigger than the 2008 bank bailout or the 2009 recovery act, the White House proposal aims to provide relief for small businesses, $50 billion for the airline industry and include a massive tax cut for wage earners.

• The White House hopes the measure will pass quickly, possibly this week, an enormous political undertaking as the administration scrambled to contain the economic fallout of the severe disruptions to American life from the outbreak.

White House officials offered senators a preliminary briefing late Monday at the Capitol, saying they want the plan approved by Congress as soon as possible, suggesting in a matter of days. “ASAP,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said late Monday. “There’s an urgency.”

The rush to inject cash and resources into the economy is an effort unlike any since the 2008 economic crisis, with political and economic interventions and eye-popping sums to try to protect Americans from the health and financial fallout. “We’ve got a lot of work to do from here,” Mnuchin told reporters late Monday.

The new proposal is beyond the House ‘s estimated $100 billion aid package of sick pay, emergency food aid and free virus testing that was approved over the weekend and is pending before the Senate.

Now Congress will be rushing to pass to two — a massive, sweeping response to the virus outbreak that is rewriting America’s way of life.

Muscling the aid will test Congress and the White House at a pivotal moment in the crisis and in an election year when the two parties have vastly different outlooks on the best way to prop up the economy and help Americans.

Senate Democrats have proposed their own $750 billion package — boosting hospital capacity and unemployment checks for the suddenly jobless — with deep negotiations to come.

“We will need big, bold, urgent federal action to deal with this crisis,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday in announcing Democrats’ plan.

Schumer will meet with Senate Democrats on a conference call to outline their proposal.

All sides — the House, Senate and White House — agree more federal resources are needed to handle what’s coming.

At the start of the month, Congress approved $8.3 billion in initial aid. Trump quickly signed into law the measure, which provided federal agencies money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments, and funding to help state and local governments respond to the threat.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
France pledges €45 billion for ‘war’ on coronavirus
World
UK unveils $420 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus

France pledges €45 billion for ‘war’ on coronavirus

Updated 11 min 15 sec ago
AFP

France pledges €45 billion for ‘war’ on coronavirus

  • The government said France’s national debt will exceed 100 percent of its GDP this year
  • Le Maire said the new aid package will include €32 billion for canceled or deferred taxes and social charges of companies
Updated 11 min 15 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: France on Tuesday pledged tens of billions of euros in financial aid and mooted the nationalization of large companies to wage an “economic and financial war” on the coronavirus which has sent most of the country’s workforce into lockdown.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced a €45 billion ($50 billion) aid package to help businesses and employees cope with the escalating health crisis and brace for a recession.

“This war will require us to mobilize all our forces,” the minister said, and warned the fight “will be lengthy, it will be violent.”

“I will not hesitate to use any means at my disposal to protect large French enterprises,” added Le Maire — citing capital injections, stake purchases, and even “nationalization if necessary.”

The government said France’s national debt will exceed 100 percent of its GDP this year, well above the EU’s guideline of no more than 60 percent.

And its GDP will contract by an estimated 1 percent, a dramatic reversal on pre-virus projections of 1.3 percent growth for 2020.

Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin told daily financial newspaper Les Echos the public deficit will likely grow to 3.9 percent of the GDP. The government had hoped to shrink it to 2.2 percent.

The economic hit of the coronavirus, which saw the government confine most residents to their homes starting Tuesday and closing all nonessential businesses, comes hot on the heels of a damaging public transport strike which lasted weeks and hurt the earnings of small businesses in particular.

Le Maire said the new aid package will include €32 billion for canceled or deferred taxes and social charges of companies plunged into difficulty by the unprecedented health crisis.

“If we put this much money on the table it is to aid (the economy) to restart quickly” once the outbreak recedes, said the minister.

Several companies have already warned of tough times ahead.

Air France said Monday it would slash flight capacity by 70-90 percent over the next two months and expected its financial situation to be “badly impacted.”

Carmakers Renault and PSA Peugeot-Citroen, and tiremaker Michelin have closed factories in France, and Airbus has suspended some production in Europe — now the epicenter of the epidemic that started in China.

For small- and micro-businesses and self-employed entrepreneurs, Le Maire said two billion euros would be set aside in a “solidarity fund” to help those that lose 70 percent of their turnover between March 2019 and March 2020.

France’s markets regulator on Tuesday banned short-selling in 92 stocks for the day in a bid to tame the fierce volatility on financial markets as nervous investors try to assess the virus’ economic toll.

Targeted were stocks that were especially hard hit when a global sell-off saw Wall Street plunge nearly 13 percent on Monday.

Short-selling involves borrowing shares to sell them, effectively betting their price will fall so they can be bought back cheaper, allowing the investor to pocket the difference.

The practice can put immense downward pressure on prices at times when buyer interest is virtually non-existent.

Le Maire said he was prepared to impose a short-selling ban of up to a month if necessary.

Topics: France China Coronavirus

Related

World
French city-dwellers flee for countryside in virus lockdown
Special
World
France announces measures to combat coronavirus, mosques to close

Latest updates

White House seeks $850bn economic stimulus amid virus crisis
Houthi boats rigged with explosives destroyed
Leaders shut Europe’s borders to fight outbreak
Saudi Arabia to convene virtual G20 summit on coronavirus
France pledges €45 billion for ‘war’ on coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.