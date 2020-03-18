You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Music by the Numbers - From Pythagoras to Schoenberg

What We Are Reading Today: Music by the Numbers - From Pythagoras to Schoenberg

Short Url

https://arab.news/n5n4s

Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Music by the Numbers - From Pythagoras to Schoenberg

Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Eli Maor

Music is filled with mathematical elements. The works of Bach are often said to possess a math-like logic, and Arnold Schoenberg, Iannis Xenakis, and Karlheinz Stockhausen wrote music explicitly based on mathematical principles.
Yet Eli Maor argues that it is music that has had the greater influence on mathematics, not the other way around. Starting with Pythagoras, proceeding through Schoenberg, and bringing the story up to the present with contemporary string theory, Music by the Numbers tells a fascinating story of composers, scientists, inventors, and eccentrics who have played a role in the age-old relationship between music, mathematics, and the physical sciences.
Weaving compelling stories of historical episodes with Maor’s personal reflections as a mathematician and lover of classical music, this book will delight anyone who loves math and music.

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: A Crisis of Beliefs: Investor Psychology and Financial Fragility

Updated 17 March 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: A Crisis of Beliefs: Investor Psychology and Financial Fragility

Updated 17 March 2020
Arab News

Authors: Nicola Gennaioli and Andrei Shleifer

The collapse of Lehman Brothers in September 2008 caught markets and regulators by surprise.
Nicola Gennaioli and Andrei Shleifer walk readers through the unraveling of Lehman and the ensuing meltdown of the US financial system, and present new evidence to illustrate the destabilizing role played by the beliefs of home buyers, investors, and regulators. Using the latest research in psychology and behavioral economics, they present a new theory of belief formation that explains why the financial crisis came as such a shock to so many people— and how financial and economic instability persist.
A Crisis of Beliefs is a must-read for anyone seeking to navigate today’s unpredictable financial waters.

Topics: Books

Latest updates

Hundreds of women in India brave virus threat to protest citizenship law
What We Are Reading Today: Music by the Numbers - From Pythagoras to Schoenberg
Ghani: Afghanistan not facing food shortages
Durant among 4 Nets to test positive for new coronavirus
Pakistan Super League suspended as England star shows virus symptoms

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.