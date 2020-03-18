HPE launches as-a-service 5G portfolio in KSA

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has launched its as-a-service 5G portfolio in the Kingdom. With Saudi Arabia being fully prepared to launch 5G services Kingdom-wide, HPE’s new portfolio of as-a-service offerings is poised to help telecommunications companies build and deploy open 5G networks in the Kingdom.

“The launch of the as-a-service 5G portfolio in Saudi Arabia marks a significant contribution by HPE in realizing the digital transformation goals specified in the Saudi Vision 2030,” said Issa Al-Khamees, managing director Saudi Arabia, HPE. “We signed an agreement with Zain last year to support Zain’s pioneering work to bring 5G connectivity to the Kingdom, and Zain is the only telecommunications company in the region that has deployed a full scale 5G network in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This further reinforces HPE’s commitment to positively contribute to the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey.”

HPE’s edge-to-cloud, platform as-a-service strategy can help telcos capitalize on the 5G opportunity, by leveraging a cloud-native software stack for 5G core, optimized telco core and edge infrastructure blueprints, and Wi-Fi 6 enabled services. Built on open and interoperable platforms combined with carrier grade infrastructure and modular software components, the portfolio of offerings allows telcos to incorporate more automation, become more agile, and deploy new 5G services faster across the telco core, the telco edge and into the enterprise.