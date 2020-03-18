You are here

  • Home
  • HPE launches as-a-service 5G portfolio in KSA

HPE launches as-a-service 5G portfolio in KSA

Short Url

https://arab.news/92ytn

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

HPE launches as-a-service 5G portfolio in KSA

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has launched its as-a-service 5G portfolio in the Kingdom. With Saudi Arabia being fully prepared to launch 5G services Kingdom-wide, HPE’s new portfolio of as-a-service offerings is poised to help telecommunications companies build and deploy open 5G networks in the Kingdom.
“The launch of the as-a-service 5G portfolio in Saudi Arabia marks a significant contribution by HPE in realizing the digital transformation goals specified in the Saudi Vision 2030,” said Issa Al-Khamees, managing director Saudi Arabia, HPE. “We signed an agreement with Zain last year to support Zain’s pioneering work to bring 5G connectivity to the Kingdom, and Zain is the only telecommunications company in the region that has deployed a full scale 5G network in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This further reinforces HPE’s commitment to positively contribute to the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey.”
HPE’s edge-to-cloud, platform as-a-service strategy can help telcos capitalize on the 5G opportunity, by leveraging a cloud-native software stack for 5G core, optimized telco core and edge infrastructure blueprints, and Wi-Fi 6 enabled services. Built on open and interoperable platforms combined with carrier grade infrastructure and modular software components, the portfolio of offerings allows telcos to incorporate more automation, become more agile, and deploy new 5G services faster across the telco core, the telco edge and into the enterprise.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange closes trading halls

Khalifa Al-Mansouri, chief executive of ADX.
Updated 2 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange closes trading halls

Updated 2 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has temporarily closed its trading hall in its main offices in Abu Dhabi as well as those in the other emirates until further notice. The step was taken by ADX as a precautionary measure to protect public health in the UAE and ensure the health and safety of visitors.
Khalifa Al-Mansouri, chief executive of ADX, said: “During this public health emergency currently experienced worldwide, it is prudent to take preemptive and coordinated precautionary measures in a prompt manner. Aligned with the WHO recommendations to restrict public gatherings, ADX has decided to close access to its trading halls from today. ADX aims to limit risks of person-to-person transmission out of public health concern.”
He added: “Trading operations will not be affected by the closure of the trading halls as ADX offers various channels, traditional as well as digital, from which investors can trade.”

Latest updates

Hundreds of women in India brave virus threat to protest citizenship law
HPE launches as-a-service 5G portfolio in KSA
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange closes trading halls
What We Are Reading Today: Music by the Numbers - From Pythagoras to Schoenberg
Ghani: Afghanistan not facing food shortages

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.