Minister satisfied with Saudi Arabia supply chains

Majid Al-Qassabi reviewed food stocks. (SPA)
Updated 18 March 2020
  • Al-Qassabi reassured all consumers about the supply situation in light of the exceptional circumstances
RIYADH: Majid Al-Qassabi, the minister of commerce and investment and acting media minister, reviewed on Tuesday the availability of food supply stocks and products in Riyadh, as part of the ministry’s efforts to monitor commercial markets and verify the availability, price stability and the continuity of supply.

The tour included a group of wholesale and retail outlets, in addition to the northern Riyadh fruit and vegetable market and several local butcher’s shops and fishmongers.

Al-Qassabi reassured all consumers about the supply situation in light of the exceptional circumstances and the precautionary measures taken by the state to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

He said: “This country is great, with the determination and capabilities of its citizens. It has achieved the highest standards in the availability of food stocks.”

He added that the supervisory teams at the Ministry of Commerce and Investment operated around the clock in all regions of the Kingdom, monitoring prices in a timely and accurate manner, and that there would be no complacency towards violators.

“We will strike with an iron hand, and severely punish anyone who violates or exploits these circumstances, manipulating or influencing prices,” he said.

The ministry monitors supply to verify abundance in markets and outlets, as well as suppliers’ inventory and warehouse data. 

Tours of over 4,000 hypermarkets have been carried out in all regions of the Kingdom, with results showing an abundance of supplies, price stability, adequate stock availability, and continuity of supply to markets.

 
 

Authorities confirm availability of goods across Saudi Arabia

  • Consumers urged to report any hoarding or profiteering violations by contacting Commerce Ministry's call center on 1900 or via its website
RIYADH: Teams from the Commerce Ministry have carried out more than 10,000 monitoring tours in the past few days to verify the availability of food products and commodities nationwide, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The tours targeted warehouses of importers, merchants, and wholesale and retail shops selling basic supplies and goods, as well as those selling medical products, to verify sufficient supplies, and to prevent the emergence of a black market and overpricing of goods.

The teams confirmed sufficient availability of goods, products and stocks, as well as price stability.

The tours are part of the ministry’s efforts to monitor markets and shops nationwide, ensure provision of supplies, prevent hoarding and profiteering, and punish violators in line with trade regulations.

The ministry has urged consumers to report any violations on its Balagh Tijari app by contacting the call center on 1900 or via its website. 

 

