Minister satisfied with Saudi Arabia supply chains

RIYADH: Majid Al-Qassabi, the minister of commerce and investment and acting media minister, reviewed on Tuesday the availability of food supply stocks and products in Riyadh, as part of the ministry’s efforts to monitor commercial markets and verify the availability, price stability and the continuity of supply.

The tour included a group of wholesale and retail outlets, in addition to the northern Riyadh fruit and vegetable market and several local butcher’s shops and fishmongers.

Al-Qassabi reassured all consumers about the supply situation in light of the exceptional circumstances and the precautionary measures taken by the state to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

He said: “This country is great, with the determination and capabilities of its citizens. It has achieved the highest standards in the availability of food stocks.”

He added that the supervisory teams at the Ministry of Commerce and Investment operated around the clock in all regions of the Kingdom, monitoring prices in a timely and accurate manner, and that there would be no complacency towards violators.

“We will strike with an iron hand, and severely punish anyone who violates or exploits these circumstances, manipulating or influencing prices,” he said.

The ministry monitors supply to verify abundance in markets and outlets, as well as suppliers’ inventory and warehouse data.

Tours of over 4,000 hypermarkets have been carried out in all regions of the Kingdom, with results showing an abundance of supplies, price stability, adequate stock availability, and continuity of supply to markets.



