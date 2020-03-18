You are here

Saudi authorities clear 6,550 hectares of desert locust swarms

The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said field control and exploration teams have stepped up their efforts to eliminate the swarms of the insects that have hit the Eastern, Hail and south Al-Jouf regions in unprecedented numbers. (AFP)
  • Another wave expected soon as unprecedented numbers swarm Eastern, Hail and Al-Jouf regions
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture cleared 6,550 hectares of land of desert locust between Mar. 1 and 15.

The ministry said field control and exploration teams have stepped up their efforts to eliminate the swarms of the insects that have hit the Eastern, Hail and south Al-Jouf regions in unprecedented numbers. Strong winds and dense swarms in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran have had a big effect on the numbers of locusts in northeastern Saudi Arabia and other Gulf States.

The situation is improving in the Kingdom, officials said, with most of the swarms in the eastern region and Hail eliminated. Another wave is expected in the coming days.

The ministry said that locust swarms are normal at this time of year, especially in the north, northwest, Riyadh, Qassim, much of Hail, Madinah and Tabuk. It added that as a result of drought in many places infested by locusts, and continual sand storms, medium-to-high-intensity swarms of diba, or young, locusts are expected in Al-Ahsa, Dammam, Al-Jubail, Nairyah and Qaryat Al-Ulya areas. Low-intensity waves are expected in Qassim, northeastern Riyadh, northern Hail and south of Al-Jouf.

Field control and exploration teams have greatly increased their efforts to prepare for the coming waves, the ministry said. They have deployed control and exploration vehicles, and the ministry has hired a national company to assist with the efforts to eliminate the swarms and implement precautionary measures against potential threats from nearby countries such as Yemen, Oman, India, Pakistan and Iran.

The implementation of seasonal plans by the ministry’s Locusts Control and Migratory Pests Center also continues, including pre-emptive surveys and exploratory operations to combat locusts and other pests, protect the Saudi agricultural sector and prevent swarms spreading to neighboring countries.

Minister satisfied with Saudi Arabia supply chains

  • Al-Qassabi reassured all consumers about the supply situation in light of the exceptional circumstances
RIYADH: Majid Al-Qassabi, the minister of commerce and investment and acting media minister, reviewed on Tuesday the availability of food supply stocks and products in Riyadh, as part of the ministry’s efforts to monitor commercial markets and verify the availability, price stability and the continuity of supply.

The tour included a group of wholesale and retail outlets, in addition to the northern Riyadh fruit and vegetable market and several local butcher’s shops and fishmongers.

Al-Qassabi reassured all consumers about the supply situation in light of the exceptional circumstances and the precautionary measures taken by the state to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

He said: “This country is great, with the determination and capabilities of its citizens. It has achieved the highest standards in the availability of food stocks.”

He added that the supervisory teams at the Ministry of Commerce and Investment operated around the clock in all regions of the Kingdom, monitoring prices in a timely and accurate manner, and that there would be no complacency towards violators.

“We will strike with an iron hand, and severely punish anyone who violates or exploits these circumstances, manipulating or influencing prices,” he said.

The ministry monitors supply to verify abundance in markets and outlets, as well as suppliers’ inventory and warehouse data. 

Tours of over 4,000 hypermarkets have been carried out in all regions of the Kingdom, with results showing an abundance of supplies, price stability, adequate stock availability, and continuity of supply to markets.

 
 

