You are here

  • Home
  • Boeing seeks $60 billion in US support for aerospace industry

Boeing seeks $60 billion in US support for aerospace industry

The funds would include federal loan guarantees to provide liquidity for Boeing and companies in its supply chain. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pmxg8

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Boeing seeks $60 billion in US support for aerospace industry

  • Funds would include federal loan guarantees to provide liquidity for Boeing and companies in its supply chain
  • Boeing’s near-term outlook had already been dimmed by the 737 MAX crisis
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

WORLD: Boeing is seeking at least $60 billion in federal support for the aerospace industry to help it navigate a battered aviation environment due to the new coronavirus, company officials said Wednesday.
The funds would include federal loan guarantees to provide liquidity for Boeing and companies in its supply chain at a time when the virus pandemic has obliterated near-term airline demand and destroyed the industry’s profitability.
“Funds would support the health of the broader aviation industry, because much of any liquidity support to Boeing will be used for payments to suppliers to maintain the health of the supply chain,” Boeing officials said in a statement.
“The long-term outlook for the industry is still strong, but until global passenger traffic resumes to normal levels, these measures are needed to manage the pressure on the aviation sector and the economy as a whole.”
Boeing’s near-term outlook had already been dimmed by the 737 MAX crisis, which was grounded a year ago following two deadly crashes.
The jet has still not been cleared to resume service and continues to face some important regulatory hoops before it will fly again.
The dual crises would threaten the survival of other companies, but Boeing still retains considerable support in Washington because of its importance to the US economy, with about 130,000 employees, a figure that doesn’t include workers at about 17,000 suppliers.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed aggressive measures to assist Boeing, telling reporters at a briefing, “we have to protect Boeing and help Boeing.”
Airlines are also suffering, and media reports say the government is looking at $50 billion in assistance that the industry has requested.
Still, federal packages for big companies could come with conditions.
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont said any bailouts to the airline industry must be conditioned on ending stock buybacks.
And Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat who recently ended her presidential campaign, said on Twitter that companies should also be prohibited from paying dividends or executive bonuses during the period of relief and three years after.
Credit ratings agency S&P on Monday downgraded its rating for Boeing, saying its outlook has worsened and predicting a likely increase in “aircraft order deferrals, further pressuring cash flows.”
Boeing disclosed Tuesday that it has fully drawn a $13.8 billion credit agreement struck only last month with major banks, according to a securities filing.
The company still has another credit facility from October 2019, which has not been drawn on and provides “additional liquidity as we navigate the current challenges.”

Topics: aviation Boeing

Related

Business & Economy
Economic heavyweight Boeing hammered by dual crises
Business & Economy
Whither Boeing? Tough times persist one year after crash

Dubai suspends issuance of business permits until March 31

Updated 23 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai suspends issuance of business permits until March 31

Updated 23 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED) has suspended the issuance of all business events’ permits, covering conferences, exhibitions and meetings, across the emirate until March 31 as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

In a circular, the Dubai DED said that: “In line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, the Department of Economic Development in Dubai temporarily pauses the issuance of all business events’ permits, including conferences, exhibitions and meetings, until the end of March 2020.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

. في إطار التدابير الاحترازية الرامية لتحقيق أعلى مستويات الصحة والسلامة للمجتمع، توقف اقتصادية دبي ، إصدار جميع التصاريح لفعاليات الأعمال (المؤتمرات، المعارض، الاجتماعات) في الإمارة بشكل مؤقت حتى نهاية شهر مارس 2020. In line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, Dubai Economy temporarily pauses the issuance of all business events’ permits (conferences, exhibitions, meetings) till the end of March 2020. @ded_brl #الإمارات #دبي #اقتصادية_دبي ‏#UAE #Dubai #DubaiEconomy #DubaiDED #DED ‏#DepartmentOfEconomicDevelopment #Economy

A post shared by Dubai Economy (@dubai_ded) on

 

UAE health authorities on late Tuesday reported 15 new cases of coronavirus, bringing to 113 the total infection tally in the UAE.

Mall operator Majid Al Futtaim late Tuesday announced an adjustment in the timings of all Dubai shopping malls they operate, including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira and City Centre Al Shindagha.

“Our doors will open from 12:00p.m. till 8:00p.m. starting March 18th, 2020 – excluding Carrefour UAE and pharmacies which will remain open as per their original schedule. Your safety is our concern,” Majid Al Futtaim posted at Mall of the Emirates’ Facebook page.

Topics: Dubai China Coronavirus UAE

Related

Business & Economy
UAE implements tighter decline limit for listed stocks
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince announces further directives to stimulate investment in UAE

Latest updates

Boeing seeks $60 billion in US support for aerospace industry
Dubai suspends issuance of business permits until March 31
UAE implements tighter decline limit for listed stocks
Joe Biden clean sweep in 3 states puts him on track for Democratic nomination
Saudi disease control center starts coronavirus study

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.