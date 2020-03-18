You are here

UAE support scheme will soften coronavirus blow to economy and banks: Moody’s

The Targeted Economic Support Scheme includes a $13.6 billion fund for banks where collateralized funds at 0 percent interest rate. (File/AFP)
UAE support scheme will soften coronavirus blow to economy and banks: Moody's

  • The scheme reduces banks’ capital buffers
  • Abu Dhabi government will subsidize water and electricity for “citizens, and commercial and industrial activities”
DUBAI: The UAE central bank has announced a $27.2 billion set of support measures for businesses and consumers to protect them from the economic impacts of the coronavirus.

The Targeted Economic Support Scheme includes a $13.6 billion fund for banks where collateralized funds - asset-backed lending - can be drawn upon, at 0 percent interest rate. 

The scheme also reduces banks’ capital buffers, freeing up another $13.6 billion in lending capacity.

“The support scheme will mitigate the extent of the deterioration by keeping some borrowers’ liquidity issues from becoming solvency issues. The new $13.6 billion funding scheme will not mute significant asset quality challenges, particularly should the pandemic be persistent. The funding scheme will also support banks’ liquidity by providing cheap funding to meet cash calls from affected borrowers,” Moody’s Investors Service said in a sector comment.

Abu Dhabi’s government media office announced earlier this week the launch of a new set of initiatives under Ghadan 21, which include provisions relating to subsidies, registration-fee exemptions and others.

The government will allocate around $1.36 billion to subsidize water and electricity for “citizens, and commercial and industrial activities,” the tweet said.

Startups will enjoy subsidies on electricity fees until the end of the year.

Also, all commercial and industrial activities will be exempt from paying Tawtheeq and real estate registration this year.

With SMEs, the government will allocate nearly $817 million in a credit guarantee scheme managed by Abu Dhabi Investment Office to “stimulate financing by local banks and enhance SME’s ability to navigate the current market environment,” Abu Dhabi’s Government media office added.

They will also allocate nearly $272 million “to establish a market maker fund, to enhance liquidity and sustain balance between supply and demand for stocks.”

Other provisions include waiving all current commercial and industrial penalties, exempting commercial vehicles from annual registration fees to the end of 2020.

Qatar Airways lays off around 200 staff as coronavirus cuts air travel

Qatar Airways lays off around 200 staff as coronavirus cuts air travel

  • Coronavirus outbreak forces the Middle East carrier to slash flights
MANILA/DUBAI: Qatar Airways unexpectedly laid off about 200 Filipino staff in Qatar this week as the coronavirus outbreak forces the Middle East airline to slash flights, Philippine Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Our labor attaché is under strict instructions to determine what is the real cause of the decision of management to retrench them on the basis of redundancy,” he told Reuters.

Qatar Airways did not respond to a request for comment.

The layoffs were reported earlier by ABS-CBN. It said the Filipino employees, including engineers and maintenance staff, were laid off on Tuesday.

The report said other employees also lost their jobs, though did not provide further details.

State-owned Qatar Airways had warned it would report its third consecutive loss this financial year, which ends this month, before the outbreak battered global travel demand.

It is one of the Middle East’s biggest airlines and most of its traffic transits through its Doha hub. It does not operate domestic flights.

Qatar has enforced strict entry requirements to stop the spread of the disease which has infected 442 people in the Gulf Arab state. All foreigners are banned from entering and the airline has cut flights to several destinations.

The International Air Transport Association has said $200 billion in government support could be needed worldwide to support airlines.

