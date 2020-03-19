You are here

IMF rejects Maduro's bid for emergency loan to fight virus

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro wearing a face mask. (AFP)
AP

  • Maduro’s appeal to an institution he has long vilified for help coping with the fallout from the new coronavirus came as a shock to friends and foes alike
  • The potential economic damage from the disease has the entire country of around 30 million on edge
MIAMI: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has quickly rejected a surprise request on Tuesday by Venezuela for an emergency $5 billion loan to fight the new coronavirus, which threatens to push its already battered economy over the edge.

An IMF spokesperson said the request cannot be considered because there was no clarity among its 189 member states on who it recognizes as Venezuela’s rightful leader: Nicolas Maduro or Juan Guaido, the US-backed head of Congress.

“Unfortunately, the fund is not in a position to consider this request. As we have mentioned before, IMF engagement with member countries is predicated on official government recognition by the international community, as reflected in the IMF’s membership,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “There is no clarity on recognition at this time.”

Maduro’s appeal to an institution he has long vilified for help coping with the fallout from the new coronavirus came as a shock to friends and foes alike. It also lays bare the precarious state of finances in socialist-run Venezuela as it struggles with collapsing oil production and the effect of US sanctions.

“The Bolivarian government is taking different preventive measures and following thorough, strict and exhaustive controls to protect the Venezuelan people,” he said in a to the letter to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

“For this reason, we are turning to your honorable organization to request its evaluation about the possibility of authorizing Venezuela a financing line of $5 billion from the emergency fund of the Rapid Financing Instrument.”

While Venezuela’s exposure to the coronavirus has so far been limited the potential economic damage from the disease has the entire country of around 30 million on edge.

Even before the virus’ outbreak, Venezuela’s oil industry was on its knees. Severe sanctions applied last year by the Trump administration nearly halved oil production and worsened a humanitarian crisis that has pushed nearly 5 million people to flee the country.

Now the country will have to contend with oil prices at a multiyear low amid a meltdown in oil markets. The request is an about-face for Maduro, who for years refused to share economic data with the Washington-based lender and just last month condemned it as a tool of US imperialism.

In the past he has called the IMF a blood-sucking “assassin” responsible for plunging millions of people into poverty across Latin America.

The IMF set up the rapid financing instrument in 2011 as a one-time, short-term loan aimed at helping low-income countries absorb shocks like natural disasters. The amount a country can requested is restricted to 100 percent of the country’s quota at the IMF — about $5 billion in Venezuela’s case — and is supposed to be less comprehensive than traditional loans.

However, countries with debt levels the IMF deems unsustainable are barred from taking out loans. Such could be the case of Venezuela, which has defaulted on more than $65 billion in bonds and owes billions more to Russia, China and dozens of foreign energy companies whose assets it expropriated over the past two decades.

Qatar Airways lays off around 200 staff as coronavirus cuts air travel

Updated 18 March 2020
Reuters

Qatar Airways lays off around 200 staff as coronavirus cuts air travel

  • Coronavirus outbreak forces the Middle East carrier to slash flights
Updated 18 March 2020
Reuters

MANILA/DUBAI: Qatar Airways unexpectedly laid off about 200 Filipino staff in Qatar this week as the coronavirus outbreak forces the Middle East airline to slash flights, Philippine Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Our labor attaché is under strict instructions to determine what is the real cause of the decision of management to retrench them on the basis of redundancy,” he told Reuters.

Qatar Airways did not respond to a request for comment.

The layoffs were reported earlier by ABS-CBN. It said the Filipino employees, including engineers and maintenance staff, were laid off on Tuesday.

The report said other employees also lost their jobs, though did not provide further details.

State-owned Qatar Airways had warned it would report its third consecutive loss this financial year, which ends this month, before the outbreak battered global travel demand.

It is one of the Middle East’s biggest airlines and most of its traffic transits through its Doha hub. It does not operate domestic flights.

Qatar has enforced strict entry requirements to stop the spread of the disease which has infected 442 people in the Gulf Arab state. All foreigners are banned from entering and the airline has cut flights to several destinations.

The International Air Transport Association has said $200 billion in government support could be needed worldwide to support airlines.

