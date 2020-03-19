You are here

World markets slump as recession fears eclipse stimulus

The US and Britain are spearheading a multibillion-dollar international fightback against economic havoc unleashed by the coronavirus. (AFP)
AFP

  • World oil prices spiraled lower on energy demand woes
LONDON: Global stock and oil markets plunged on Wednesday, as vast stimulus measures failed to offset heightened concerns that the worsening coronavirus outbreak will tip the world into a deep downturn, dealers said.

In European stock market trading, Frankfurt, London and Paris tanked around 5 percent in morning deals, after similar dizzying losses across Asia.

Before the market open in Paris, French regulators banned for one-month short-selling, or the betting that markets will fall — extending an initial one-day halt, in an effort to curb steep losses.

World oil prices spiraled lower on energy demand woes, with New York’s West Texas Intermediate crude touching a 17-year low at $25.08 per barrel.

The dollar, meanwhile, rose across the aboard, including versus the Japanese yen which is seen as a haven investment in times of economic turbulence.

The US and Britain are spearheading a multibillion-dollar international fightback against economic havoc unleashed by the coronavirus, as the EU shuts its borders to travelers from outside for 30 days.

Yet most market commentators agree that the virus-wracked world economy will likely plunge into recession — which means a minimum of two successive quarters of economic contraction.

“From what we see from the markets’ reaction, massive monetary and fiscal measures deployed are not thought to be enough to prevent economies from plunging into recession,” Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya told AFP.

“Every business and household is expecting governments to replace the coronavirus-led losses, which is simply not possible.

“Hence, there is already a massive shock in activity and demand, which almost guarantees a worldwide recession regardless of the measures taken by central banks and governments,” Ozkardeskaya added. 

Washington led the charge on Tuesday, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying officials were drawing up a package that could surpass $1 trillion, on top of $300 billion in deferred tax payments, making it among the largest federal emergency plans ever and surpassing assistance during the 2008 global financial crisis.

The measures would include cash payments to struggling families, with Mnuchin warning the pandemic could drive US unemployment to 20 percent, a Republican Senate source told CNN.

“We don’t want people losing jobs and having no money to live,” US President Donald Trump said at a White House press conference, adding that the package “is a substantial number. We are going big.”

British Finance Chief Rishi Sunak has, meanwhile, unveiled an “unprecedented package” of government loans worth £330 billion ($400 billion), while France and Spain announced tens of billions of euros in aid.

And with global airlines reeling, Italy has moved to re-nationalize the bankrupt former national carrier Alitalia, while France signaled it would not hesitate to take key firms into state control to protect them.

The moves followed central bank interest rate cuts and pledges to make cash available to stop financial markets from jamming up.

“While all of these (stimulus) numbers appear impressive on the surface, the uncertain nature of how the virus will play out in the coming weeks means that the final bill could well be much higher,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

In Asian trading, Tokyo ended down 1.7 percent, while Sydney plunged more than six percent and Hong Kong lost more than four percent, while Shanghai was 1.8 percent off.

  • Italy’s borrowing were set for their biggest daily jump since the 2011 eurozone debt crisis
FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank (ECB) is ready to everything in its mandate to ease market turmoil, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Wednesday. 

Invoking the now famous words of former ECB chief Mario Draghi to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro, Schnabel said the ECB stood ready to do everything within its mandate to counter market turmoil, a message aimed at halting a massive selloff in debt markets.

Italy’s borrowing were set for their biggest daily jump since the 2011 eurozone debt crisis on Wednesday on mounting worries about the country’s debt sustainability as coronavirus wreaks havoc.

The selloff was aggravated by concerns that the ECB may be reaching the limits of its policy space and could not do much more.

“The ECB is ready to do everything in its mandate to counter market turmoil that disrupts monetary policy transmission, otherwise monetary policy cannot function,” Schnabel told German newspaper Die Zeit in an interview.

But she also cautioned against overestimating the power of central banks, arguing that monetary policy alone could not solve the problem.

A source at the Bank of Italy, meanwhile, said that the central bank was intervening in the market to ensure orderly market conditions.

Italy, at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, saw its 10-year government bond yields jump more than 60 basis points at one point, pushing past 3 percent to their highest level since early last year.

The selloff was reinforced by ill-timed comments by Austrian Central Bank chief Robert Holzmann, who suggested in an interview that monetary policy was at its limits and the ECB could not deliver on market expectations.

Attempting to correct his words, Holzmann later said that monetary policy “has by no means” reached its limits but not before a rare public rebuttal from the ECB.

Holzmann’s comments only add to the ECB’s communication headache. It struggled last week to take back comments from ECB chief Christine Lagarde that the bank was not there to lower bond spreads in the eurozone, a remark that touched off an even bigger selloff in Italian bonds, irritating policymakers and government officials.

Illustrating market difficulties, the ECB lent eurozone banks $112 billion at two auctions aimed at easing stress in the US dollar funding market, part of the financial fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

The ECB said it had allotted $75.82 billion in its new 84-day auction, introduced by major central banks last weekend in response to global demand for greenbacks, and $36.27 billion at its regular 7-day tender.

The ECB’s problem is that the borrowing costs of its weakest members soared in recent days, even as the bank said it was willing to intervene because it was hurting policy transmission.

Ten-year Italian yields were 271 basis points above their German peers while the spread over Spanish bonds was 170 basis points. Greece, not part of the ECB’s asset purchase program, fared even worse with spread widening to almost 400 basis points. 

