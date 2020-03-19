You are here

Emirates asks pilots and cabin crew to take unpaid leave

The state-owned airlines have slashed dozens of routes crucial to their Gulf hubs dependent on millions of passengers passing through each year. (Reuters/File)
Reuters

  • The airlines had over 21,000 cabin crew and 4,000 pilots at the end of March 2019
DUBAI, MANILA: Emirates is asking pilots and cabin crew to take unpaid leave and Qatar Airways laid off about 200 staff in Doha this week as the coronavirus outbreak hammers demand for travel.

The state-owned airlines have slashed dozens of routes crucial to their Gulf hubs dependent on millions of passengers passing through each year.

Dubai’s Emirates, one of the world’s biggest international airlines, is offering pilots and cabin crew unpaid leave, according to internal staff emails seen by Reuters.

“You are strongly encouraged to make use of this opportunity to volunteer for additional paid and unpaid leave,” an email to pilots said.

There is limited opportunity for unpaid leave for cabin crew who are being encouraged to take paid leave, another email said.

The airline did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tourism and aviation are vital to the economy of Dubai, which does not have the vast oil wealth of some of its Gulf neighbors.

Emirates employed over 21,000 cabin crew and 4,000 pilots among more than 100,000 employees overall at the end of March 2019.

Emirates has told staff the coronavirus epidemic could be the biggest challenge it has faced in many years, frozen recruitment and continues to cut flights as the situation worsens globally.

The UAE on Wednesday said it would bar entry to foreigners apart from diplomats and residents.

Philippine Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello told Reuters on Wednesday that the government was trying to ascertain the “real cause” behind the Qatar Airways’ unexpected decision to lay off about 200 Filipino workers.

Qatar Airways, which employed 46,000 people at the end of March 2019, declined to comment.

The layoffs were reported earlier by ABS-CBN. It said the Filipino employees, including engineers and maintenance staff, were laid off on Tuesday and others had also lost their jobs.

State-owned Qatar Airways had warned it would report its third consecutive loss this financial year, which ends this month, before the outbreak battered global travel demand.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways, another Gulf carrier, announced more flight cancellations on Wednesday, including to Egypt and India.

  • World oil prices spiraled lower on energy demand woes
LONDON: Global stock and oil markets plunged on Wednesday, as vast stimulus measures failed to offset heightened concerns that the worsening coronavirus outbreak will tip the world into a deep downturn, dealers said.

In European stock market trading, Frankfurt, London and Paris tanked around 5 percent in morning deals, after similar dizzying losses across Asia.

Before the market open in Paris, French regulators banned for one-month short-selling, or the betting that markets will fall — extending an initial one-day halt, in an effort to curb steep losses.

World oil prices spiraled lower on energy demand woes, with New York’s West Texas Intermediate crude touching a 17-year low at $25.08 per barrel.

The dollar, meanwhile, rose across the aboard, including versus the Japanese yen which is seen as a haven investment in times of economic turbulence.

The US and Britain are spearheading a multibillion-dollar international fightback against economic havoc unleashed by the coronavirus, as the EU shuts its borders to travelers from outside for 30 days.

Yet most market commentators agree that the virus-wracked world economy will likely plunge into recession — which means a minimum of two successive quarters of economic contraction.

“From what we see from the markets’ reaction, massive monetary and fiscal measures deployed are not thought to be enough to prevent economies from plunging into recession,” Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya told AFP.

“Every business and household is expecting governments to replace the coronavirus-led losses, which is simply not possible.

“Hence, there is already a massive shock in activity and demand, which almost guarantees a worldwide recession regardless of the measures taken by central banks and governments,” Ozkardeskaya added. 

Washington led the charge on Tuesday, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying officials were drawing up a package that could surpass $1 trillion, on top of $300 billion in deferred tax payments, making it among the largest federal emergency plans ever and surpassing assistance during the 2008 global financial crisis.

The measures would include cash payments to struggling families, with Mnuchin warning the pandemic could drive US unemployment to 20 percent, a Republican Senate source told CNN.

“We don’t want people losing jobs and having no money to live,” US President Donald Trump said at a White House press conference, adding that the package “is a substantial number. We are going big.”

British Finance Chief Rishi Sunak has, meanwhile, unveiled an “unprecedented package” of government loans worth £330 billion ($400 billion), while France and Spain announced tens of billions of euros in aid.

And with global airlines reeling, Italy has moved to re-nationalize the bankrupt former national carrier Alitalia, while France signaled it would not hesitate to take key firms into state control to protect them.

The moves followed central bank interest rate cuts and pledges to make cash available to stop financial markets from jamming up.

“While all of these (stimulus) numbers appear impressive on the surface, the uncertain nature of how the virus will play out in the coming weeks means that the final bill could well be much higher,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

In Asian trading, Tokyo ended down 1.7 percent, while Sydney plunged more than six percent and Hong Kong lost more than four percent, while Shanghai was 1.8 percent off.

