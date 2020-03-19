UAE nationals leave India amid government restrictions

DUBAI: About 3,500 UAE nationals have left India after the Indian government issued travel restrictions and closed tourist sites to prevent further spread of coronavirus in the country, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

The closures included world-famous Taj Mahal in Agra, museums, and pilgrim centres across the state.

The Indian government had temporarily banned airlines from flying in passengers from Europe, Turkey, the UK and other countries.

The government also demanded a 14-day quarantine to all Indian nationals arriving from the UAE and three other GCC countries. Meanwhile, 10 Emirati students studying at universities in India had traveled back to their country, while one student is said to leave soon after the examination period is over. Other UAE nationals in India receiving medication will stay until their treatment concludes.

The state had suspended visas issued to tourists until April and cancelled the ‘visa on arrival’ facility to which UAE passport-holders are entitled.