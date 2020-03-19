UAE nationals leave India amid government restrictions

You are here

A low number of tourists are seen at Taj Mahal amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Agra on March 16, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • The Indian government had temporarily banned airlines from flying in passengers from Europe, Turkey, the UK and other countries
  • The state had suspended visas issued to tourists until April and cancelled the ‘visa on arrival’ facility to which UAE passport-holders are entitled
DUBAI: About 3,500 UAE nationals have left India after the Indian government issued travel restrictions and closed tourist sites to prevent further spread of coronavirus in the country, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.
The closures included world-famous Taj Mahal in Agra, museums, and pilgrim centres across the state.
The Indian government had temporarily banned airlines from flying in passengers from Europe, Turkey, the UK and other countries.
The government also demanded a 14-day quarantine to all Indian nationals arriving from the UAE and three other GCC countries. Meanwhile, 10 Emirati students studying at universities in India had traveled back to their country, while one student is said to leave soon after the examination period is over. Other UAE nationals in India receiving medication will stay until their treatment concludes.
The state had suspended visas issued to tourists until April and cancelled the ‘visa on arrival’ facility to which UAE passport-holders are entitled.

Iran releases French academic Roland Marchal

Updated 28 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

Iran releases French academic Roland Marchal

  • Roland is due to arrive in France around midday on Saturday
PARIS: Iranian authorities have released French academic Roland Marchal, who has been imprisoned in Iran since June 2019, a French presidency official said on Saturday.

Roland is due to arrive in France around midday on Saturday, the official said.

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the Iranian authorities to also release French citizen Fariba Adelkhah, who is still imprisoned, the official added.

