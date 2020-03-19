You are here

As coronavirus kicks in, UAE stops all sporting activities

  The suspension includes all sports
  UAE has 113 coronavirus cases
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirate’s General Authority of Sports canceled all activities and tournaments starting Thursday, state news agency reported.

The suspension, which will run until further notice, comes into force as the International Judo Federation announced its own suspension of events until April 30.

Both suspensions come as part of an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The UAE suspended the entry of valid visa holders for two weeks on Thursday, with a possible renewal.

Currently, the country has 113 confirmed cases of coronavirus, of which 26 have fully recovered.

  Iran is the worst-affected country in the Middle East
DUBAI: Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped to 1,284 on Thursday, a health ministry official told state TV, as the total number of infected people increased to 18,407 in the Islamic Republic, the worst-affected country in the Middle East.
“With 149 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll from the virus reaches 1,284. Unfortunately we had 1,046 new cases of infection since yesterday,” said deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi.

