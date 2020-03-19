As coronavirus kicks in, UAE stops all sporting activities

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirate’s General Authority of Sports canceled all activities and tournaments starting Thursday, state news agency reported.

The suspension, which will run until further notice, comes into force as the International Judo Federation announced its own suspension of events until April 30.

Both suspensions come as part of an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The UAE suspended the entry of valid visa holders for two weeks on Thursday, with a possible renewal.

Currently, the country has 113 confirmed cases of coronavirus, of which 26 have fully recovered.