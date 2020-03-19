Riyadh Municipality hands out free sanitizers to help fight coronavirus

RIYADH: Volunteers for Riyadh Municipality on Tuesday handed out free sanitizers in 25 locations throughout the city as part of efforts to stem the spread of the killer coronavirus.
The sanitizer, produced by the municipality’s central laboratories, was dished out to members of the public at traffic lights, mosques and government buildings in the capital.
A statement posted on the municipality’s Twitter page said distribution of the products would continue over the coming days while supplies lasted. The municipality, with the approval of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, has increased its production of sanitizers and disinfectants to fight the virus outbreak.
The initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of regularly washing hands in line with guidance issued by the Saudi Ministry of Health on tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Volunteer teams will hand out sanitizers in different districts of the city each day.
