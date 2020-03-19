Riyadh Municipality hands out free sanitizers to help fight coronavirus

Proactive approach slowed down spread of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia, says Eastern Province governor

Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif on Wednesday praised the Kingdom’s approach to combating the deadly coronavirus which had helped to slow its spread and reduce pressure on health services.

He said the proactive plans and preventive measures adopted by the country were swiftly activated before the first case of COVID-19 infection had been confirmed in Saudi Arabia.

Addressing a meeting of the Eastern Province Crises and Disaster Management Center (EMARA), the prince added: “The preventive efforts of the concerned authorities in the Kingdom were effective and proactive.”

He pointed out the importance of maintaining efforts to control and contain the virus, in addition to dealing with existing cases efficiently and effectively.

The meeting was attended by Eastern Province Deputy Gov. Prince Ahmad bin Fahd bin Salman and Saudi Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.

Prince Saud noted that the country’s citizens had a key role to play in supporting plans to combat the killer virus. “The government has commissioned a committee that comprises the Ministry of Health and a number of sectors for monitoring and evaluation, and it is making vigorous efforts to take the necessary measures and keep things under control.

“It is everyone’s duty to follow and implement the health directives or preventive instructions issued by this committee, take information from the official spokespersons for the Ministry of Health or other sectors, and avoid spreading rumors and panic.

“The government has adopted transparency in declaring cases and treating them while observing all religious and humanitarian rules.”

The governor added that health services and advice could be accessed by contacting the 24-hour 937 call center.

Al-Rabiah said: “The Kingdom started taking preventive measures before any case emerged, and for this, it must be globally commended. It managed with the wisdom of its leadership to address the issue through firm and precise measures. There are continuous efforts day and night to implement these precautions with the generous support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”

The minister pointed out that Saudi Arabia had taken unprecedented steps to tackle the pandemic, which included suspending Umrah, education, and government work.

“We have also listened to King Salman’s directives and the approval of the Council of Senior Scholars to suspend prayers in mosques, in addition to other steps that have been taken to achieve health security for citizens and residents,” he added.