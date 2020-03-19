WASHINGTON: The United States imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions on Thursday, targeting five firms, the Treasury Department said on its website.
The firms include Petro Grand FZE, Alphabet International DMCC, Swissol Trade DMCC, Alam Althrwa General Trading LLC, and Alwaneo LLC Co., according to the website.
US imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions: Treasury
https://arab.news/yb5n9
US imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions: Treasury
WASHINGTON: The United States imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions on Thursday, targeting five firms, the Treasury Department said on its website.