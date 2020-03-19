You are here

US imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions: Treasury

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to reporters in Washington, US. (Reuters)
Updated 19 March 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions on Thursday, targeting five firms, the Treasury Department said on its website.
The firms include Petro Grand FZE, Alphabet International DMCC, Swissol Trade DMCC, Alam Althrwa General Trading LLC, and Alwaneo LLC Co., according to the website. 

Iran admits one person dying every 10 minutes from coronavirus

RIYADH: One person is dying every 10 minutes from coronavirus in Iran, a health official has admitted.

The shocking figure came as the official death toll in the country reached 1,284, although many experts believe the figure is far higher.

"Based on our information, every 10 minutes one person dies from the coronavirus and some 50 people become infected with the virus every hour in Iran," Kianush Jahanpur, health ministry spokesman tweeted.

On Thursday, Iran's deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said the total number of infections had reached 18,407.

Last week, satellite images showed Iran had been digging mass graves near Qom, amid allegations that the regime had covered up the extent of the outbreak.

