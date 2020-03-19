You are here

  • Home
  • Pompeo says US citizen detained in Iran since 2018 released on medical furlough

Pompeo says US citizen detained in Iran since 2018 released on medical furlough

Michael White poses with his mother Joanne in an undated family photo. (FreeMichaelWhite)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2y22v

Updated 19 March 2020
Reuters

Pompeo says US citizen detained in Iran since 2018 released on medical furlough

Updated 19 March 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US citizen Michael White who was detained in Iran since 2018 was released on Thursday on medical furlough, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, adding that the US navy veteran was currently under the custody of the Swiss government.
"His release on humanitarian grounds was conditioned upon him staying in Iran. Michael is now in the custody of the Swiss embassy and will undergo medical testing and evaluation," Pompeo said in a statement.

Topics: Mike Pompeo Michael White Iran

Related

Breaking News
US imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions: Treasury
Middle-East
Iran state TV: Khamenei to pardon 10,000 more prisoners

Thunderstorms bring widespread flooding to Egypt, killing 5

Updated 12 March 2020
AP

Thunderstorms bring widespread flooding to Egypt, killing 5

  • Forecasters warned of heavy rains and flooding across much of the country
  • Chaos always accompanies bad weather in Egypt, raising questions about the country’s poor infrastructure and dilapidated sewage and drainage systems
Updated 12 March 2020
AP

CAIRO: Thunderstorms packing heavy rains and lightning caused widespread flooding across Egypt on Thursday, killing at least five people and injuring five others, officials said, as authorities shuttered schools, government offices and an airport.
A child died and five people were injured when floods demolished their houses in a rural area in the southern province of Qena, where lightning ignited several fires. Also in Qena, a motorist was killed when storm winds blew his car into a canal.
Photos and video footage from around the country of flooded roads, damaged bus shelters and broken windows circulated on social media.
In western New Valley province, a technician was electrocuted while trying to fix a lighting column that went off due to the rain, local officials said.
In southern Sohag province, a 35-year-old bystander died under the rubble of a wall that had been knocked down by wind.
A 60-year-old man was electrocuted as he walked down the street in his village in the Delta province of Menoufeya.
Authorities had shut down Luxor International Airport, a key hub for tourists, and three seaports — the Mediterranean port of Alexandria and the Red Sea ports of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada.
Nile River cruises between the southern cities of Luxor and Aswan, which harbor most of ancient Egypt’s monuments, were suspended and several key highways were shut down.
The country’s railway authorities suspended train service nationwide citing the bad weather. The announcement came shortly after two Cairo-bound trains collided near their final destination injuring 13, according to health officials. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the accident was weather-related.
Officials earlier in the week announced that schools would be closed and suspended work in businesses and government offices after forecasters warned of heavy rains and flooding across much of the country through Saturday.
The prime minister’s office on Wednesday advised Egyptians to stay home, prompting hundreds of people to line up outside grocery stores to stock up on supplies for the weekend.
Chaos always accompanies bad weather in Egypt, raising questions about the country’s poor infrastructure and dilapidated sewage and drainage systems. In October, heavy rains that slammed the capital Cairo and other parts of the country flooded key roads, causing massive traffic jams and leaving at least eight people dead, including four children.

Topics: Egypt floods rain Storm weather

Related

Middle-East
Egypt cancels large gatherings, religious events over coronavirus fears
Business & Economy
Egypt’s fragile tourism sector braces for virus impact

Latest updates

Iran admits one person dying every 10 minutes from coronavirus
Dutch PM tells citizens to relax, saying there's enough toilet paper for 10 years
King Salman says Saudi Arabia ‘taking all measures’ to fight coronavirus in speech to nation
Morocco makes dozen arrests over coronavirus fake news
Pompeo says US citizen detained in Iran since 2018 released on medical furlough

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.