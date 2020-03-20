You are here

  • Home
  • Let them eat bread! French hoard baguettes lockdown

Let them eat bread! French hoard baguettes lockdown

An employee displays some baguettes at a bakery near Nantes as France faces an aggressive progression of the coronavirus disease. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jj5hj

Updated 20 March 2020
AFP

Let them eat bread! French hoard baguettes lockdown

  • Bakers are among the few essential-service businesses allowed to stay open in France
Updated 20 March 2020
AFP

Paris: As anxious consumers around the world stockpile toilet paper and pasta, the French are thronging bakeries for baguettes, fearing a shortage of their daily bread as they wait out the coronavirus epidemic in confinement.

The country of 67 million people consumes 9 billion of the long loaves every year, has an annual competition for the best baguette in Paris, and a special word for the pointy end they chew off on their way home from the baker after work: The crouton.

Bakers are among the few essential-service businesses allowed to stay open in France under strict anti-virus confinement measures that took effect on Tuesday.

And they are thriving, with long lines in the cities and countryside alike.

“Our numbers have doubled since Monday,” Addenour Koriche, sales manager of a bakery attached to a large supermarket north of Paris, said on Wednesday.

“We are now on 800 baguettes per day. Yesterday, for example, we had no baguettes left to sell by 3 p.m.” The store closes five hours later.

The bakery sported newly applied black lines on the floor, improvised with lengths of tape, to help customers respect the suggested 1-meter safety distance to limit spreading the virus that has sickened more than 7,700 people and killed 175 in France.

A brand-new perspex screen shielded the vendor — wearing latex gloves but no face mask, and atypically using tongs to handle the bread — from a steady stream of customers. “We have people who normally take a half a baguette or one baguette per day, who are now taking four or five to freeze them in case even stricter confinement measures are announced,” said Koriche.

On Tuesday, France’s Labor Ministry approved a special waiver allowing bakeries to be open seven days a week instead of the legal limit of six days.

“The waiver will allow the French to buy bread without stress every day,” noted Matthieu Labbe of the Federation of Bakeries.

“We’ve seen people come in who want to buy 50 baguettes at a time. There’s something like a psychosis in some people.”

Labbe said there need be no concern over supply, even as some bakers have taken to placing a limit on sales per client.

“We have flour, yeast and salt. There is no problem to produce bread.”

There are 33,000 bakeries in France, one to about 2,000 people on average, but most neighborhoods boast several — sometimes even in the same street.

US-born historian Steven Kaplan, himself a trained baker, said French bread consumption has decreased dramatically — from about 600 grams per person per day in 1900 to about 80 grams today.

But despite bread no longer being viewed as a bare essential, it is engrained in French culture, even its politics — a source of pride and cultural exceptionalism.

“The welfare state is first sketched out in France as a state that assures people its bread,” said Kaplan, who lives in Paris.

“Bakeries have always been a quasi public service,” he added, noting that during the privations of World War One and Two, bread once again took its place as the main source of nutrition.

“Even in the worst kind of crisis the baker has to be open, like the fire station, like the pharmacy, like the hospital,” said Kaplan.

On Monday, President Emmanuel Macron sought to impress upon the French that they were engaged in a “war” against the coronavirus, using the word several times in a televised address to the nation.

“In a war context we are confined, we have an enemy — the enemy is invisible but its still the enemy — we have to fight it and in this context when people are worried about obtaining food ... the return to bread is in some sense a quasi-instinctive or almost atavistic return to something familiar,” said Kaplan.

Dominique Anract, president of the national confederation of bakeries and pastry shops, said the industry employed 180,000 people in France.

“Bread is food, but it is also a social link between people. Some people have the habit of coming to the bakery every day for a chat.”

For the French, “bread is a reassuring staple food even though with globalization habits have changed,” he said.

Topics: China Coronavirus France

Related

Special
World
Sri Lanka postpones parliamentary polls over coronavirus fears
Middle-East
Lebanon closes land, air and sea borders as UN offers help to fight virus

Saudi monetary authority eases financial transaction restrictions to mitigate impact of COVID-19

Updated 56 min 31 sec ago
Fahad Al-Zahrani

Saudi monetary authority eases financial transaction restrictions to mitigate impact of COVID-19

  • Purchase limits on Atheer enabled cards will be increased from SR100 ($27) to SR300 per transaction
  • The process does not require customers to enter a PIN code
Updated 56 min 31 sec ago
Fahad Al-Zahrani

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) has issued a series of measures and guidelines for banks and financial institutions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiatives are designed to ease financial transactions and improve payment solutions through electronic services. Under the SAMA directives, purchase limits on Atheer enabled cards — supporting near-field communication (NFC) technology — will be increased from SR100 ($27) to SR300 per transaction without the need to enter a PIN code.

The Atheer service allows cardholders to make purchase payments in a safe, easy and fast manner by simply waving their card in front of a point of sale (PoS) terminal and the measure is aimed at avoiding customers having to make physical contact with payment machines which could be sources of infection.

In a statement the authority said that banks had been instructed to “enable customers to increase PoS purchase limits through reliable channels, and make all money transfers made in Saudi riyals between banks operating in the Kingdom via SARIE (the Saudi Arabian Riyal Interbank Express system) free of charge.”

Faisal Al-Mana, director of financial awareness at SAMA, told Arab News that banks had also been asked to limit the number of working branches where online services could not be provided.

He said the authority was continuously monitoring the situation and working with other government bodies over the crisis.

“Up to now, the necessary measures have been taken. We will keep an eye on any further developments,” he said.

Based on guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, SAMA officials have instructed banks to check the temperatures of customers entering their premises, provide sanitizers, and equip staff with necessary safety products.

The authority recently decided to suspend freezes on client bank accounts for 30 days in specific situations, such as the expiration of identification documents, failure to meet the requirements of knowing your customer, and changing the account status to inactive due to a lack of banking transactions.

The authority posted a series of tweets in Arabic, English, Tagalog and Urdu about the measures and new online services offered to bank users in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) Atheer Saudi Arabian Riyal Interbank Express SARIE coronavirus

Related

Special
Middle-East
Most Saudi Arabia, UAE residents ‘scared’ of coronavirus: poll
Update
Saudi Arabia
King Salman says Saudi Arabia ‘taking all measures’ to fight coronavirus in speech to nation

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia suspending domestic flights, mass land transport in fight against COVID-19
Saudi monetary authority eases financial transaction restrictions to mitigate impact of COVID-19
Netanyahu accused of exploiting virus crisis
Egypt toughens measures to fight coronavirus
Saudi envoy urges Yemeni factions to honor Riyadh pact, end Houthi attacks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.