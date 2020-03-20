You are here

Virus-hit UK struggles on with remote working

A man passes a locked up Covent Garden Underground Station in London on Thursday. (AP)
Updated 20 March 2020
AFP

LONDON: “It’s all good, I just eat all day” since working from home because of the coronavirus outbreak, a London employee in IT said. “Everyone is in the same boat!“

For others — such as hospital, factory and delivery workers — home employment is impossible, while for those who are transferring their jobs to makeshift offices in living rooms and bedrooms up and down the country, the switch is far from straight forward.

Offices across London’s key financial hubs have largely emptied since British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday urged UK workers, especially those in the capital, to work from home if able to do so.

Banking group HSBC explained that while branches remained staffed, back-office employees were tending to work from home.

Its trading rooms, the nerve centers of financial markets, are operating normally but staff have been spread over two sites to reduce physical contact.

The London Metal Exchange, which ordinarily operates out of its famous round trading floor adorned with red sofas, has also moved to split its teams of workers, requesting they work from home on a rotational basis.

Attempting to seal a new commercial contract when not being able to charm clients face-to-face is not ideal, even if agreements can be struck thanks to technology — as long as it works.

Sophia, hoping to strike a lucrative consultancy deal, lamented IT issues affecting her progress.

“This was particularly critical because that client is located in South America and we were keen to use the call to establish a relationship, but the technology kept getting in the way,” she said, adding that such an agreement would be struck usually by her flying over to meet the customer.

BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney, whose company’s revenues are tanking on plunging crude prices, has ordered all staff to work “remotely, except those involved in, or supporting, critical operations.”

BP has meanwhile halted large meetings and staff travel.

Royal Dutch Shell on Wednesday confirmed similar measures.

Schools in Scotland and Wales will shut on Friday, with England expected to follow suit.

Some universities have already closed their lecture theaters and are teaching exclusively online. International schools, including French establishments in London, have shut, leaving parents to juggle jobs with keeping a watch over children, who are tasked with continuing their education via online applications provided by the likes of Google and Facebook.

Private tutors, including those providing music lessons, are using live video services to continue teaching. Workers offering exercise classes such as yoga are also going down the same path.

“We’re gonna sit, breathe, find an intention,” says Daniel, offering meditation sessions to his stay-at-home class, which responds by sending him a constellation of virtual hearts.

People working in television and radio who rely on computer equipment to download heavy files at high speeds are constrained by what they can do from home.

Saudi monetary authority eases financial transaction restrictions to mitigate impact of COVID-19

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) has issued a series of measures and guidelines for banks and financial institutions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiatives are designed to ease financial transactions and improve payment solutions through electronic services. Under the SAMA directives, purchase limits on Atheer enabled cards — supporting near-field communication (NFC) technology — will be increased from SR100 ($27) to SR300 per transaction without the need to enter a PIN code.

The Atheer service allows cardholders to make purchase payments in a safe, easy and fast manner by simply waving their card in front of a point of sale (PoS) terminal and the measure is aimed at avoiding customers having to make physical contact with payment machines which could be sources of infection.

In a statement the authority said that banks had been instructed to “enable customers to increase PoS purchase limits through reliable channels, and make all money transfers made in Saudi riyals between banks operating in the Kingdom via SARIE (the Saudi Arabian Riyal Interbank Express system) free of charge.”

Faisal Al-Mana, director of financial awareness at SAMA, told Arab News that banks had also been asked to limit the number of working branches where online services could not be provided.

He said the authority was continuously monitoring the situation and working with other government bodies over the crisis.

“Up to now, the necessary measures have been taken. We will keep an eye on any further developments,” he said.

Based on guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, SAMA officials have instructed banks to check the temperatures of customers entering their premises, provide sanitizers, and equip staff with necessary safety products.

The authority recently decided to suspend freezes on client bank accounts for 30 days in specific situations, such as the expiration of identification documents, failure to meet the requirements of knowing your customer, and changing the account status to inactive due to a lack of banking transactions.

The authority posted a series of tweets in Arabic, English, Tagalog and Urdu about the measures and new online services offered to bank users in the Kingdom.

