Russian alliance against coronavirus announced

An employee conducts research on a vaccine for the coronavirus. (Reuters)
Updated 20 March 2020
Arab News

  • The alliance aims to ensure testing
  • The range of test systems is adapted both for stationary laboratories and for unique portable mini-laboratories
JEDDAH: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RUIE), and internet companies Yandex and Mail.ru Group have announced the creation of an alliance against coronavirus (COVID-19).

The alliance’s main objective is to ensure operational testing of the population using the best available technologies, as well as industrial safety and uninterrupted operation of Russia’s largest enterprises, according to an announcement made in a press release from Moscow.

It said leading Russian clinics and laboratories will take part in the project, and the alliance had proposed a series of regulatory changes for prompt testing of people. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has approved these changes.

RUIE “will actively participate in the work of the Center for Expertise on Testing and Application of World Practices to Combat Coronavirus, created by RDIF,” the press release said.

It added that an approved Russian-Japanese testing system “is a unique solution, one of the most effective in diagnostics COVID-19, with high mobility, accuracy and speed of testing.” It reduces testing time from two or more hours to 30 minutes.

The range of test systems is adapted both for stationary laboratories and for unique portable mini-laboratories, and is ready to be used everywhere.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said: “One of the key conditions for defeating the coronavirus is to combine the efforts of leading institutions and companies with expertise on a wide range of issues.”

He added: “We strive to support promising research and systems in the fight against the virus, to provide financial support and technological introduction of advanced technologies and practices to maximize the coverage of the population and to quickly overcome the effects of the virus.”

RDIF is Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors.

Saudi monetary authority eases financial transaction restrictions to mitigate impact of COVID-19

  • Purchase limits on Atheer enabled cards will be increased from SR100 ($27) to SR300 per transaction
  • The process does not require customers to enter a PIN code
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) has issued a series of measures and guidelines for banks and financial institutions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiatives are designed to ease financial transactions and improve payment solutions through electronic services. Under the SAMA directives, purchase limits on Atheer enabled cards — supporting near-field communication (NFC) technology — will be increased from SR100 ($27) to SR300 per transaction without the need to enter a PIN code.

The Atheer service allows cardholders to make purchase payments in a safe, easy and fast manner by simply waving their card in front of a point of sale (PoS) terminal and the measure is aimed at avoiding customers having to make physical contact with payment machines which could be sources of infection.

In a statement the authority said that banks had been instructed to “enable customers to increase PoS purchase limits through reliable channels, and make all money transfers made in Saudi riyals between banks operating in the Kingdom via SARIE (the Saudi Arabian Riyal Interbank Express system) free of charge.”

Faisal Al-Mana, director of financial awareness at SAMA, told Arab News that banks had also been asked to limit the number of working branches where online services could not be provided.

He said the authority was continuously monitoring the situation and working with other government bodies over the crisis.

“Up to now, the necessary measures have been taken. We will keep an eye on any further developments,” he said.

Based on guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, SAMA officials have instructed banks to check the temperatures of customers entering their premises, provide sanitizers, and equip staff with necessary safety products.

The authority recently decided to suspend freezes on client bank accounts for 30 days in specific situations, such as the expiration of identification documents, failure to meet the requirements of knowing your customer, and changing the account status to inactive due to a lack of banking transactions.

The authority posted a series of tweets in Arabic, English, Tagalog and Urdu about the measures and new online services offered to bank users in the Kingdom.

