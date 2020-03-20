You are here

  • Home
  • Stocks spike as central banks throw kitchen sink at virus

Stocks spike as central banks throw kitchen sink at virus

The coronavirus outbreak has transformed the US from a place of boundless consumerism to one suddenly constrained by nesting and social distancing. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/97anw

Updated 20 March 2020
AFP

Stocks spike as central banks throw kitchen sink at virus

  • BoE comes back with second rate cut within days and unleashes its ‘biggest ever ever one-off round of asset purchases’
  • The US Federal Reserve also injected more funds into money markets
Updated 20 March 2020
AFP

PARIS: World stock markets spiked on Thursday as massive central bank action finally got the attention of investors who had earlier shrugged off dizzying amounts of liquidity pouring into the financial system to fight the coronavirus impact.

The Bank of England came back with its second rate cut within days and unleashed its “biggest ever ever one-off round of asset purchases,” said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg.

The Bank threw “the kitchen sink” at the coronavirus, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, a day after the European Central Bank fired its most impressive monetary salvo yet in a bid to prevent a credit crunch in a stuttering eurozone economy.

The US Federal Reserve also injected more funds into money markets on Thursday.

The central bank action, combined with fiscal measures across the globe, helped stock market turn a corner after earlier weakness, with Wall Street more than 1 percent higher in midday trading, and key European equity markets packing even stronger gains.

The ECB’s massive action, meanwhile, undermined the euro against the dollar, which got a shot in the arm from investors buying into safety, even prompting speculation of possible Fed intervention to stem its rise.

The biggest impact of the smorgasbord of monetary efforts was on global bond markets, where yields fell on expectations that central banks will now be gobbling up any long-term debt that governments, and large corporations, are willing to issue.

But voices warning of the limits of monetary policy would not be silenced. “What if liquidity support is not enough?” asked Holger Schmieding, at Berenberg, wondering whether governments might be tempted to take direct stakes in companies, if only to save them from hostile takeover — a policy shift he called “a potential risk.” Thursday’s relief across markets was tempered by the fear of a terrible economic impact still ahead, analysts said.

“Markets are in risk-averse mode,” said Christopher Dembik, head of economic research at Saxo Banque in Paris.

Investors were now expecting a global recession “of a singular size,” he said, adding that solace was nowhere to be found “even if enormous means are being deployed.”

But in the short term, those means did provide some relief to frayed investor nerves.

Investors saw “the European Central Bank calm markets, at least for now, with their stimulus package,” said Scope Markets analyst James Hughes.

The so-called Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program came six days after the ECB unveiled a big-bank stimulus package that failed to calm nervous markets and had piled pressure on the bank to open the cash floodgates.

After announcing the move, ECB boss Christine Lagarde tweeted that “extraordinary times require extraordinary action.”

Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said the ECB action “looks more like a bazooka than anything they’ve done thus far.”

Earlier Thursday, Asia stocks initially climbed on the ECB’s midnight announcement but soon tumbled as investors contemplated months of economic hardship.

Oil prices rebounded almost as spectacularly as they had dropped on Wednesday when US benchmark WTI lost around a quarter of its value.

Oil markets have been hammered by collapsing demand as the virus prompts sweeping travel restrictions and business closures.

Topics: China Coronavirus Stock Markets

Related

Business & Economy
Gulf markets hammered by oil price plunge and virus shutdowns
Business & Economy
Virus-hit UK struggles on with remote working

Saudi monetary authority eases financial transaction restrictions to mitigate impact of COVID-19

Updated 20 March 2020
Fahad Al-Zahrani

Saudi monetary authority eases financial transaction restrictions to mitigate impact of COVID-19

  • Purchase limits on Atheer enabled cards will be increased from SR100 ($27) to SR300 per transaction
  • The process does not require customers to enter a PIN code
Updated 20 March 2020
Fahad Al-Zahrani

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) has issued a series of measures and guidelines for banks and financial institutions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiatives are designed to ease financial transactions and improve payment solutions through electronic services. Under the SAMA directives, purchase limits on Atheer enabled cards — supporting near-field communication (NFC) technology — will be increased from SR100 ($27) to SR300 per transaction without the need to enter a PIN code.

The Atheer service allows cardholders to make purchase payments in a safe, easy and fast manner by simply waving their card in front of a point of sale (PoS) terminal and the measure is aimed at avoiding customers having to make physical contact with payment machines which could be sources of infection.

In a statement the authority said that banks had been instructed to “enable customers to increase PoS purchase limits through reliable channels, and make all money transfers made in Saudi riyals between banks operating in the Kingdom via SARIE (the Saudi Arabian Riyal Interbank Express system) free of charge.”

Faisal Al-Mana, director of financial awareness at SAMA, told Arab News that banks had also been asked to limit the number of working branches where online services could not be provided.

He said the authority was continuously monitoring the situation and working with other government bodies over the crisis.

“Up to now, the necessary measures have been taken. We will keep an eye on any further developments,” he said.

Based on guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, SAMA officials have instructed banks to check the temperatures of customers entering their premises, provide sanitizers, and equip staff with necessary safety products.

The authority recently decided to suspend freezes on client bank accounts for 30 days in specific situations, such as the expiration of identification documents, failure to meet the requirements of knowing your customer, and changing the account status to inactive due to a lack of banking transactions.

The authority posted a series of tweets in Arabic, English, Tagalog and Urdu about the measures and new online services offered to bank users in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) Atheer Saudi Arabian Riyal Interbank Express SARIE coronavirus

Related

Special
Middle-East
Most Saudi Arabia, UAE residents ‘scared’ of coronavirus: poll
Update
Saudi Arabia
King Salman says Saudi Arabia ‘taking all measures’ to fight coronavirus in speech to nation

Latest updates

Asian golfers could lose out if Olympics go ahead: Tour chief
Kabul: Taliban must end violence before prisoner release
LIVE: Middle East countries heighten efforts to control coronavirus as more cases emerge
Indonesian president faces pressure to oust health minister for sluggish coronavirus response
Saudi Red Crescent launches coronavirus online awareness initiative

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.