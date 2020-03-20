You are here

UAE entities provide financial support to tenants

Pink flamingoes feed in the mud flats at the Ras al-Khor Wildlife Sanctuary in Dubai, with the city skyline seen in the background, on March 18, 2020 as the site has been closed to the public amidst the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (File/AFP)
  Al-Futtaim Group said on Thursday it will make available a $27,224,220 fund for its tenants at Dubai Festival City and Festival Place
DUBAI: Tenants of retail shops and restaurants at the hotels of the UAE’s National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels (NCTH) will be exempted from paying rents for three months, the NCTH announced on Thursday, as part of the country’s efforts to fight against the new coronavirus COVID-19.

“All our hotel rooms will be put at the disposal of the call for national duty,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan, the chairman of NCTH, said.

Meanwhile, Al-Futtaim Group said on Thursday it will make available a $27,224,220 fund for its tenants at Dubai Festival City and Festival Palace as part of its efforts to help them overcome their financial
instability caused by the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency WAM reported.

LIVE: Middle East countries heighten efforts to control coronavirus as more cases emerge

  • Saudi Arabia has suspended domestic flights, trains, buses and taxis for two weeks in the Kingdom
DUBAI: Countries in the Middle East have been implementing new measures to fight the spread of COVID-19, which has already infected over 240,000 people globally and has killed nearly 10,000.

Friday, March 20 (All times in GMT)

04:32 – Thailand has reported 50 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing total to 322.

03:30 – Saudi Arabia has suspended domestic flights, trains, buses and taxis for two weeks in the Kingdom on Friday, as it heightens its efforts against the new coronavirus. 

Thursday, March 19 (All times in GMT)

20:36 – Egypt has reported one death and 46 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected cases to 256 including 28 recovered patients and seven deaths.

19:59 – The UAE’s National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels, NCTH, announced the exemption of tenants of retail shops and restaurants at its hotels from paying rents for three months, as part of the country’s efforts to fight against the new coronavirus COVID-19.

18:47 – Oman’s Ministry of Health has confirmed nine new coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total number of infected cases to 48.

“Eight citizens and one expat have been infected with the virus,” the ministry said.

18:37 – The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has established a helpline for residents who are affected by the two-week suspension of re-entry to the country.

 

 

Holders of valid residence permits overseas and their family members and first-degree relatives in the UAE can call the helpline 0097124965228 for enquiries and assistance for humanitarian and emergency cases to ensure their safe return to the UAE, the ministry said in a report by state-run WAM.

17:57 – Kuwait’s health ministry reported three new recovered cases, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 18.

