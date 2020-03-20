You are here

At least 24 Afghan security forces killed in insider attack: officials

The pre-dawn raid targeted a joint police and army headquarters near Qalat, the provincial capital, long considered a Taliban stronghold. (AFP file photo)
  • Pre-dawn raid targeted a joint police and army headquarters near Qalat
  • Afghan forces should assume a more aggressive ‘active defense’ posture against the Taliban
KABUL: At least two dozen Afghan security forces were killed Friday in an insider attack on their base in southern Afghanistan, two officials said.
Several “infiltrators” opened fire on their comrades as they slept, Zabul governor Rahmatullah Yarmal said, in one of the deadliest attacks since the US signed a withdrawal deal with the Taliban last month.
The pre-dawn raid targeted a joint police and army headquarters near Qalat, the provincial capital, long considered a Taliban stronghold.
“In the attack, 14 Afghan army forces and 10 policemen were killed,” Zabul provincial council chief Ata Jan Haq Bayan said.
He added that four other Afghan security forces were missing.
“The attackers had connections with the Taliban insurgents,” Bayan said.
They fled in two military Humvee vehicles, along with a pickup truck, weapons and ammunition.
Yarmal confirmed the toll said.
The Taliban did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The incident comes a day after Afghan Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid called on the Taliban to commit to a cease-fire as a way of tackling the novel coronavirus, which observers fear is spreading unchecked through the impoverished country.
Khalid also said Afghan forces should assume a more aggressive “active defense” posture against the Taliban, who have continued attacks across the country since signing a deal with the US on February 29.
Zabul province borders Pakistan and former Taliban supreme leader Mullah Omar, who died in 2013, hid there for years.

France: 130,000 of our nationals stuck overseas due to coronavirus

  • ‘We want to bring them back to the national territory, but we ask them to be calm and patient’
  • Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian urged the more than 3 million French expatriates to stay where they are
PARIS: France is trying to facilitate the repatriation of 130,000 of its nationals stuck overseas due to the coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday.
“The fundamental principle is that for the 130,000, we want to bring them back to the national territory, but we ask them to be calm and patient,” Le Drian told France Info radio, adding that it would be up to them to pay for their return tickets.
Le Drian urged the more than 3 million French expatriates to stay where they are and warned that the government was ready to toughen up restrictions in France to limit people’s movements if existing guidelines were not adhered to sufficiently.

