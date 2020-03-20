You are here

Pakistan says in touch with 150,000 nationals in virus-hit Italy

A man wearing a protection mask walks by the Spanish Steps at a deserted Piazza di Spagna in central Rome on March 12, 2020, as Italy shut all stores except for pharmacies and food shops in a desperate bid to halt the spread of a coronavirus. (AFP)
  • Says diplomatic mission in Italy is in touch with the nationals, 2,000 of whom are students
  • Italy has so far reported more than 3,400 deaths, including one Pakistani
ISLAMABAD: Italy is home to about 150,000 Pakistani nationals, concentrated mostly in the the country’s north — Lombardy region with Milan as its capital, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Thursday.

 “Our Embassy in Rome and Consulate General in Milan are in constant contact with the Pakistani community,” FO spokesman Aisha Farooqui, said in an official handout.
The statement comes at a time when the death toll in Italy from the deadly virus has surpassed that of China.
“The Embassy as well as Consulate General had set up 24/7 help lines to provide services and information to the Community at the start of the outbreak.” Farooqui said.

Pakistani diplomats are also coordinating with education institutes across Italy where nearly 2,000 students from the South Asian country are currently enrolled, the statement read.

The death of first Pakistani national, Imtiaz Ahmed, from the contagion was also reported in Italy on March 11. With a population of 60 million, the European country has so far reported more than 3,400 deaths.

According to media reports, a visiting Chinese Red Cross team slammed Italy for not taking the quarantine requirements seriously, making it difficult for health authorities in the country to limit the spread of the virus.

Given that China has reportedly managed the viral outbreak, Italy has seemingly emerged as COVID-19’s new global epicenter.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan jumped beyond 440 on Thursday after a sharp spike in numbers in Sindh and Balochistan.

How Pakistanis cope with government’s coronavirus measures?

  • Residents of Islamabad say government taking necessary steps to deal with the contagion
  • Some believe the number of infections are higher than reported
ISLAMABAD: Following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s televised address on Tuesday wherein he said that the nation would collectively win the war against the dreaded coronavirus, people on the streets of Islamabad welcomed the measures taken by the government to contain the spread of the contagion.

Taking health safety precautions, Arab News asked the residents of the capital if they were aware of the advice issued by the authorities and if they were satisfied with the federation’s decision to shut down most public places and ban large gatherings amid a surge in the number of infected cases.

Most people exhibited a degree of awareness about the situation, though a few were also skeptical of the official figures reported by the government about the number of those testing positive in the country.

Arab News has more in this video report.

