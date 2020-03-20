You are here

  • Home
  • Arabs in Italy speak about life under lockdown

Arabs in Italy speak about life under lockdown

1 / 3
There are currently around 560,000 Egyptians living in Italy. (Supplied)
2 / 3
Yesterday, Italy’s prime minister announced that the quarantine would be extended beyond 3 April, the original end date. (Supplied)
3 / 3
Italy has recorded more than 41,000 cases of the new coronavirus. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/455t7

Updated 20 March 2020
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Arabs in Italy speak about life under lockdown

  • With the death toll soaring and the Italian healthcare system fighting to contain the virus, how are Arabs working in the country fairing under lockdown?
Updated 20 March 2020
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Yesterday, the death toll in Italy reached the scary figure of 3,505, surpassing that of China. Italians have reacted to the crisis with strength, determination and a host of creative ways to boost morale. Italy has long attracted workers from the Middle East and North Africa region, particularly from Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Lebanon, Syria, Libya, Palestine and Iraq. According to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, the official statistical agency of Egypt, there are currently around 560,000 Egyptians living in Italy.

Arab expatriates, far away from their families, are also handling the economic and social impact of the virus in different ways. Yesterday, Italy’s prime minister announced that the quarantine would be extended beyond 3 April, the original end date.

“I am Lebanese. I lived through the civil war; I am used to strange situations,” said industrial designer Sameer Al-Ameen, from Milan. “The scary aspect of the virus is that it is abstract. With war, there are bombs, there is fire, there is something you can hear or see. Here in Milan, it became a ghost town overnight.”

What will be the new normal after this?

“Probably Milan will be the first city to open,” Al-Ameen said. “But how will we go back to work? How will we all survive this economic crash?”

Al-Ameen moved to Milan over seven years ago where he started his own business catering to furniture and product design. While he is well known globally for his cutting-edge products, Al-Ameen says that right now some clients are turning away packages simply because they are coming from Italy.

“I could have left Milan and gone back to Lebanon with all of this, but I worried I could be a carrier and transmit the disease to my mother,” he added.

For other Lebanese citizens, the coronavirus crisis pales in comparison to the current economic predicament in Lebanon. 

“Yes, I am affected by what is happening, but I was even more affected by the economic crisis that hit Lebanon during the fall and brought the country to its knees. That is my main concern,” said Italian-Lebanese vintage furniture dealer Nayla Ghazzaoui, whose entire family is in Lebanon.

“I see Italians panicking, but the Lebanese people are dying of hunger,” she added. “With the situation as it is in the country now, we cannot even afford one case, and we already have 150 cases. In Italy, we had to learn our lesson the hard way because we didn’t stay at home from the beginning. To all the other countries that don’t have as many cases yet, please stay at home.”

Mohamed Basheer Takko, 43, is a Syrian from Aleppo who moved to Rome 20 years ago. He runs a small tour company called Italy in Tours, which he opened in 2012. He lives with his wife, two children and his mother.

“Most of our reservations for this year have been cancelled,” Takko told Arab News. “The other day I received more than 20 trip cancellations, from May to August. This is one of the worst years I’ve ever had for business. All hotels are closed, the Vatican is closed, the Colosseum is closed, and we don’t know what will happen once the quarantine is finished.”

Takko said that he wanted to go back to Syria, but all the borders are closed. 

Rabab Hassan is an Egyptian who has been living in Rome for five years where she works for an international development agency. Her family is based in Egypt.

“I returned to Rome from Cairo at the beginning of March, and we worked normally for 10 days. Then we began working from home, even before the official lockdown,” she said. “My family has been very worried. I am in contact with them all the time.”

Starting 19 March, Egypt temporarily halted all flights until the end of the month in an effort to control the virus.

Egyptian-born Karim Mohamed Ibrahim Aly moved to Rome 15 years ago and manages a restaurant in Piazza Navona.

“When news of the coronavirus started spreading, all our customers disappeared and we had to close on the second of March,” he told Arab News.

While there is no business now, the government announced last week that it would issue as much as 25 billion euros ($28. 3 billion) in stimulus measures to protect the Italian economy.

“We’ve been told the government will pay workers 80 percent of their salary during this period,” added Aly, who lives in the Roman neighborhood of Monteverde.

What is life like at home? For Aly, much of it takes place from the window.

“I hear all sorts of things,” he said. “Screaming, laughing, singing, and lots of music.”

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

World
Belgium passes 2,000 coronavirus cases, deaths mount
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 120 billion riyals worth of measures to mitigate coronavirus impact

Italy virus toll hits one-day record as Wuhan reports ‘hope’

Updated 2 min 15 sec ago

Italy virus toll hits one-day record as Wuhan reports ‘hope’

Updated 2 min 15 sec ago
GENEVA: Italy reported a dramatic surge in coronavirus deaths on Friday as the pandemic spread further across the planet, but Wuhan in China reported no new cases, sparking a glimmer of hope.
Worldwide fatalities from the pandemic swept past 10,000, with the number of infected people topping 250,000, according to an AFP tally.
Italy, already the worst-affected country in the world, added another 627 fatalities, taking its reported total past 4,000 despite government efforts to stem the pandemic’s spread.
The nation of 60 million now accounts for 36.6 percent of the world’s coronavirus deaths.
Governments and central banks continued to throw unprecedented sums of money into the economic battle, hoping against hope that a deep global recession could somehow be dodged.
In a rare incident of encouraging news Wuhan, the Chinese city where the new coronavirus first emerged in December, reported no new cases in 24 hours.
“Wuhan provides hope for the rest of the world that even the most severe situation can be turned around,” World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference.
But hours earlier California, among the worst hit state in the United States, told its 40 million residents to stay at home, the most drastic move yet in the US.
The California measures will, however, not be enforced by police unlike in France, Italy, Spain and other European countries where people face fines if they break the rules.
Britain, meanwhile, ditched its more relaxed attitude on Friday, telling cafes, pubs, bars, restaurants, nightclubs, theaters and leisure centers to close, in line with its neighbors in the EU.
Germany’s biggest state Bavaria on Friday became the first region in the country to order a lockdown, imposing “fundamental restrictions” on going out for two weeks.
The strict measures follow the template set by China, as a lockdown imposed in Hubei province where the virus first emerged appeared to have paid off.
Italy, which has seen more than 1,500 fatalities in the past three days alone, has now recorded the five highest one-day tolls officially registered around the world and a total of 4,032.
China’s death count was steady at 3,248, according to the AFP tally of official data.
Europe now accounts for more than half of the fatalities linked to the COVID-19 disease around the world.
However, accurate figures are difficult to come by as many of those who die are suffering from other illnesses and infection rates are uncertain because of a lack of testing in many countries.
The pandemic has sparked fears of a global recession, battering the world’s stock markets and prompting governments to push huge spending plans to limit the damage.
The central banks of the United States, Japan Britain, Canada and Switzerland joined forces on Friday in announcing a new effort to keep dollars pumping through the world economy.
The US, meanwhile, is showing signs that it is ramping up efforts on all fronts, fast-tracking antimalarial drugs for use against the virus, halting all routine visa services at embassies and promising a $1-trillion emergency relief package.
The US package — coupled with a European Central Bank plan to buy 750 billion euros in bonds — saw stock markets across Asia and Europe rebound in Friday trading, but US exchanges were lower.
US President Donald Trump, who has come under fire for his response to the crisis, said on Thursday that US officials would make antimalarials chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine available “almost immediately.”
Experts are divided over whether the drugs are suitable though, having undergone only the briefest of clinical trials.
Trump also sparked an international row after he accused the Chinese of being secretive over the initial spread and severity of the virus, saying the world was now “paying a big price.”
Across Europe, governments continued to rigorously enforce lockdown measures as the continent’s most celebrated boulevards and squares remained silent and empty even as warmer spring weather arrived.
France announced more than 4,000 people were fined on the first day of its confinement and ministers branded those breaking the rules as “idiots.”
France and Italy have both said they are likely extend the confinement beyond the initial periods, and British schools will close indefinitely on Friday.
Technology companies have begun to hint at the strain being put on their systems.
Both Netflix and YouTube, which say they have experienced a surge in demand since lockdowns began, have promised to reduce the default image quality of streaming video in Europe to ease pressure on the Internet.
However, the restrictions are bringing some communities closer together.
In sparsely populated rural Spain — a country that ranks fourth in the world for coronavirus infections — neighbors are pulling together to help the old and the vulnerable.
Sergio Caminero, 30, who lives in Lovingos, a tiny hamlet north of Madrid, went to pick up some shopping for an elderly neighbor.
“She’s older and is quite frightened and tense,” he told AFP.
The shadow of the virus is lengthening across Africa and the Middle East too.
Gabon confirmed sub-Saharan Africa’s second known death on Friday, with the total of reported cases across Africa standing at more than 900 and rising fast after lagging other continents.
In Iran, both supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani promised the country would overcome the outbreak — but still refused to join the rest of the world in imposing heavy restrictions.
The global sporting calendar, shredded by the spread of the pandemic, still has one major event coming up that has not yet been called off — the Olympic Games, set to take place in Japan in the summer.

Latest updates

Italy virus toll hits one-day record as Wuhan reports ‘hope’
Iran, France agree on release of prisoners, Iranian judiciary website
As coronavirus takes emotional toll, mental health professionals brace for spike in demand
UK to pay workers' wages as economy shuts down due to coronavirus
Filthy lucre: Paper money shunned for fear of virus spread

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.