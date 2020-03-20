You are here

YouTube to promote 'authoritative' virus content on homepage

YouTube earlier this week joined other large US Internet platforms in a joint effort to root out misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Updated 20 March 2020
AFP

YouTube to promote 'authoritative' virus content on homepage

  The move is the latest by technology platforms to curb the sharing of rumors and hoaxes about the pandemic
  • YouTube earlier this week joined other large US Internet platforms in a joint effort to root out misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic
Updated 20 March 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: YouTube has unveiled a fresh effort to stem the spread of coronavirus misinformation with a “news shelf” on its homepage promoting “authoritative content.”
The move is the latest by technology platforms to curb the sharing of rumors and hoaxes about the pandemic, with Facebook having announced a similar action this week.
“We want everyone to have access to authoritative content during this trying time, so we’re launching a COVID-19 news shelf on our homepage in 16 countries,” the Google-owned video sharing service said in a statement on Twitter late Thursday.
“We’ll expand to more countries, as well.”
YouTube earlier this week joined other large US Internet platforms in a joint effort to root out misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.
The move comes amid an unprecedented global response to the pandemic as well as increased claims that the virus itself is a hoax.
Facebook on Wednesday said it would make a similar move to place authoritative information at the top of user feeds.
The Facebook information hub was built in collaboration with health organizations and was rolled out in the US and Europe, with plans to expand it to other locations.
“Our goal is to put authoritative information in front of everyone who uses our services,” Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said.
Twitter this week expanded its safety rules to remove tweets that could put more people at risk.
Twitter’s safety team said it would ban “content that increases the chance that someone contracts or transmits the virus,” including denial of expert guidance or encouragement of the use of fake or ineffective treatments.

Singapore launches contact tracing mobile app to track coronavirus infections

Updated 20 March 2020
Reuters

Singapore launches contact tracing mobile app to track coronavirus infections

  The TraceTogether app will work by exchanging short distance Bluetooth signals between phones to detect other participating users in close proximity of 2 meters
  Users will need to send their logs when requested by the health ministry, which will otherwise not have any knowledge of the data
Updated 20 March 2020
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Singapore launched a contact-tracing smartphone app to allow authorities to identify those who have been exposed to people infected with coronavirus as part of efforts to curb the spread of the disease.
Governments around the world have turned to technology to battle the virus.
The TraceTogether app will work by exchanging short distance Bluetooth signals between phones to detect other participating users in close proximity of 2 meters.
Records of the encounters will be stored locally on each phone with the app, developed by Singapore’s Government Technology Agency (GovTech) and the health ministry.
Users will need to send their logs when requested by the health ministry, which will otherwise not have any knowledge of the data, according to an official statement.
Singapore has won international praise for its fastidious approach in tackling the virus — which has included using police investigators and security cameras to help track suspect carriers.
The data stored on users’ phones will be encrypted and the app will not access other information, such as a user’s location.
“The engineering has preserved the privacy of the users from each other,” Janil Puthucheary, a senior minister of state, told reporters.
Singapore has stringent rules to deal with infectious diseases — last month it charged a Chinese couple with giving false information about their movements to authorities looking to trace their contacts.
While downloading the app is not compulsory, the government said it would encourage people to do so.
TraceTogether’s functionality will be suspended after the epidemic subsides, according to its description in the Apple App Store.

