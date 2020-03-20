You are here

Filthy lucre: Paper money shunned for fear of virus spread

A growing number of businesses and individuals worldwide have stopped using banknotes in fear that physical currency, handled by tens of thousands of people over their useful life, could be a vector for the spreading coronavirus.(fILE/AP/Mark Lennihan)
  • Experts say cash does carry a risk of transmitting the virus, but the risk from cash so far is small compared with other transmission routes
  • The presence of live virus particles on banknotes does not mean they are a health hazard, public health experts said
NEW YORK: In a world suffering a pandemic, cash is no longer king.
A growing number of businesses and individuals worldwide have stopped using banknotes in fear that physical currency, handled by tens of thousands of people over their useful life, could be a vector for the spreading coronavirus.
Public officials and health experts have said that the risk of transferring the virus person-to-person through the use of banknotes is small. But that has not stopped businesses from refusing to accept currency and some countries from urging their citizens to stop using banknotes altogether.
Open Books, a non-profit bookstore in Chicago, sent an email to customers last week asking individuals not to use cash. A chain of diners in Washington State has also stopped accepting cash. And delivery services like Grubhub, Door Dash, and others have instituted “no contact” deliveries, and have either stopped offering cash as a payment option or are actively discouraging it.
Experts say cash does carry a risk of transmitting the virus, but the risk from cash so far is small compared with other transmission routes. A scientific paper published early in the outbreak found the virus can live on cardboard for up to 24 hours and up to three days on plastic and stainless steel. The researchers, however, did not test whether it can live on banknote paper.
The presence of live virus particles on banknotes does not mean they are a health hazard, public health experts said. Virus particles are unlikely to return to the air, or aerosolize, once on a surface.
“It’s not impossible that there might be traces of virus on dollar bills but if you wash your hands it should provide adequate protections, you shouldn’t need anything else,” said Julie Fischer, a professor at the Center for Global Health Science and Society at Georgetown University, on C-SPAN.
Other devices used to pay for items are just as likely to be vectors for disease transfer. Credit and debit cards are made of plastic and metal. ATMs are touched by hundreds of human hands a day. And there have been studies that show smartphones are heavily contaminated with bacteria because of their constant use.
Even the Federal Reserve has taken efforts to make sure the money supply is not contaminated. Banknotes that circulated in Europe and Asia are being quarantined for seven to 10 days as a “precautionary measure,” according to a Federal Reserve spokesperson.
While businesses are discouraging cash usage, there have been reports of customers making large withdrawals from ATMs in several parts of the country. Some banks have had to order additional cash from the Fed or keep ATMs stocked at higher levels to allow larger customer withdrawals.
Banknote avoidance is not just happening in the US In South Korea, which has been more successful in stemming the outbreak, the country’s central bank took all banknotes out of circulation for two weeks or, in some cases, burned paper money.
The National Bank of Poland said Thursday on Twitter that “Polish banknotes are subjected to a quarantine” and are therefore safe to use in cash transactions. The bank did not respond to a request sent Friday for more details about how that works. But a business daily, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, described how commercial banks send the banknotes to the National Bank of Poland, which holds them two weeks and disinfects them at temperatures of at least 150 degrees Celsius (300 Fahrenheit). After such operations, “clean” banknotes go back into circulation.
In Hungary, the central bank said that it is withdrawing billions of forints from circulation daily for two weeks, then “resting” them for a period of time that is believed to coincide with the virus’ survival time.
Iran is suffering the worst outbreak of the virus in the Middle East. Using cash there is common, but in recent weeks many people have avoided it and banks have announced that they will not accept cash from customers. Iranians often have multiple debit cards but cash is widely used in small-scale transactions, like buying bread in bakeries or leaving a tip. Many people have started even being careful in how they hand over debit cards, as contactless payment methods haven’t caught on there.

Topics: coronavirus COVID-19

Delivery drivers on the frontlines as virus transforms shopping

Updated 16 min 19 sec ago
AFP

Delivery drivers on the frontlines as virus transforms shopping

  • The COVID-19 outbreak has rendered once mundane activities like a trip to the supermarket perilous and pushed authorities to lock down swaths of the United States
  • Walmart this week said it would hire 150,000 people to meet increased demand, cut its recruitment process from two weeks to 24 hours and pay out $365 million in bonuses
Updated 16 min 19 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Monica Ortega has been delivering groceries for three years, but with American life transformed by the coronavirus pandemic and many people staying indoors, her job has never felt more vital.
“Talking to people who are trying to get stuff for their family or people who have a disease and can’t get out, it definitely feels like a necessity now, and I want to do what I can to help them,” she told AFP.
In order to do that, though, she has to brave long lines in picked-over grocery stores where the risk of catching the disease is real, all for a job that, while increasingly lucrative, provides her with unpredictable income and few benefits.
“It’s definitely a weird feeling. Everyone is pretty much in panic mode at these stores,” 36-year-old Ortega, who delivers for the Instacart service in Los Angeles’s San Fernando Valley, told AFP.
The COVID-19 outbreak has rendered once mundane activities like a trip to the supermarket perilous and pushed authorities to lock down swaths of the United States, including the entire state of California on Thursday.
Yet it’s also provided a jolt to the retail industry, pushing more hiring and bonuses and putting delivery drivers and cashiers on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak.
Walmart this week said it would hire 150,000 people to meet increased demand, cut its recruitment process from two weeks to 24 hours and pay out $365 million in bonuses.
Rodney McMullen, CEO of the country’s largest supermarket chain Kroger, said the company has hired 2,000 people in the last week but still has 10,000 openings.
Faced with stay-at-home orders and health concerns, stores have cut their hours to accommodate for extra time spent cleaning, and designated special hours only for older people seen as more at risk of the disease.
When Italy’s government locked the entire country down to stop the virus, demand for home deliveries spiked 68 percent, said Joan Driggs of research firm IRI, and the same increase is set to hit American drivers.
“They’re kind of turning into our modern day heroes,” Driggs said. “They definitely are on the frontline and it’s up to the manufacturers, retailers to ensure their people feel safe on the job.”
Instacart, one of several such services whose workers pick out, buy and deliver groceries, has joined many American employers in offering sick pay to its employees to encourage them not to work if they may be ill, though in a blog post it said none of them had contracted COVID-19.
Yet drivers fret over being exposed to the virus at grocery stores, where long lines and large crowds make maintaining the six-foot distance authorities recommend to keep the virus at bay difficult.
“It’s more mentally exhausting because of everything that’s going on,” said Christina Barnhart, who delivers for Instacart in the San Fernando Valley.
Customers are taking their own precautions by asking drivers to leave their groceries on the curb, Ortega said, who also worries about unwittingly spreading the virus.
“It’s trying to tip the scales between that and risking my health,” she said.
She now wears gloves, uses hand sanitizer regularly and has tied a buff around her face for protection, but that didn’t stop one customer from coughing on her as she shopped.
Grocery executives have downplayed threats to their supply chains, saying they’re ready to meet demand.
But the National Retail Federation has warned that authorities enforcing lockdown orders have closed distribution centers and businesses catering to truckers, threatening shipping, while analysts are concerned about the rising chaos in the wider economy and whether it could hit retailers.
“All the uncertainty that we have on the sales front, on the supply front, the financial markets are in a shock themselves, everything is kind of feeding on itself and it’s hard to try and stop it,” Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics said.
Instacart doesn’t provide health insurance, and while she fears the virus, Barnhart said the pay, which can amount to as much as $35 per hour, will keep her working.
“It is chaotic, but, you know, I’m making money,” she said. “I just gotta stay healthy.”

Topics: coronavirus COVID-19

