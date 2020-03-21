You are here

  • Home
  • Netflix and YouTube reduce resolution as virus hits web

Netflix and YouTube reduce resolution as virus hits web

Netflix will reduce its default setting.
Short Url

https://arab.news/2q29c

Updated 21 March 2020
AFP

Netflix and YouTube reduce resolution as virus hits web

  • Internet urged giants to switch from high definition to the former standard definition to reduce file sizes
Updated 21 March 2020
AFP

BRUSSELS: Netflix and YouTube will reduce the default image quality of streaming video in Europe to ease pressure on the internet, the firms said Friday, as demand soars with millions confined to their homes over coronavirus fears.

EU commissioner for the digital economy Thierry Breton urged internet giants to switch from high definition to the former standard definition to reduce file sizes while stranded householders seek entertainment as well as news about the epidemic.

On Thursday, Netflix agreed, and on Friday Google's video-sharing service YouTube said it would follow suit, although videos viewed on the site from a European connection on Friday by AFP were still defaulting to high definition mode.

“While we have seen only a few usage peaks, we have measures in place to automatically adjust our system to use less network capacity,” a Google spokesperson said.

“Following the discussion between Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, YouTube's CEO Susan Wojcicki and Commissioner Thierry Breton we are making a commitment to temporarily switch all traffic in the EU to Standard Definition by default.”

Separately, Netflix will “begin reducing bit rates across all our streams in Europe for 30 days,” a spokesperson for the streaming giant said in a statement.

“We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25 percent while also ensuring a good quality service for our members.” 

With wide-ranging lockdowns and quarantines, schools, shops and borders closed and gatherings banned, people across Europe are increasingly turning to the internet to stave off boredom.

But the huge file sizes of high definition offerings from web giants such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO and Amazon are slowing the web, Breton warned.

"Teleworking and streaming help a lot but infrastructures might be in strain," he said in a tweet on Thursday, calling for online platforms to switch to streaming in standard definition.

Gamers breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday after the end of a network outage that affected Nintendo's online games and prompted despair from users.

Topics: Netflix

Related

Lifestyle
Netflix’s ‘Guilty’ is a lesson on consent in the #MeToo era
Lifestyle
Netflix drama’s refreshingly sober take on teenage mental illness

China unveils extra steps to support jobs as virus jolts economy

China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks during a joint news conference at the 8th trilateral leaders' meeting between China, South Korea and Japan in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan province December 24, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 21 March 2020
Reuters

China unveils extra steps to support jobs as virus jolts economy

  • Small- and medium-sized firms with few or zero layoffs, could get back up to 100 percent of the unemployment insurance premiums paid in the previous year
Updated 21 March 2020
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s Cabinet announced more measures on Friday to support employment in the world’s second-largest economy, which is expected to shrink for the first time in four decades because of the coronavirus outbreak.
China’s jobless rate rose to a record 6.2 percent in February and any rapid rise in unemployment could pose a big challenge to the nation’s stability-obsessed leaders.
China will speed up targeted tax cuts for firms, return more unemployment insurance premiums to companies that save jobs and subsidise small firms to hire college graduates with contracts longer than a year, the Cabinet said on Friday.
The government will also accelerate the resumption of operations at key firms and projects, especially in manufacturing, construction, logistics and public services, the Cabinet said.
Small- and medium-sized firms with few or zero layoffs, could get back up to 100 percent of the unemployment insurance premiums paid in the previous year, it said.
China will also help migrant workers to find jobs and support flexible employment, allow more street vendors and markets, stalls and other business outlets, it said.
Premier Li Keqiang said China would spare no effort to help small, medium-sized and private businesses to survive, adding that fiscal and monetary policies that have been rolled out should be aimed more towards small companies, according to a statement posted on the Cabinet’s website.
Small and private firms in China account for up to 80 percent of urban employment.
“The current epidemic situation is spreading globally and the international market is very volatile,” the official Xinhua news agency quoted Li as saying.
The premier said China’s macroeconomic policy coordination should track changes in the world economic situation, and study and improve countermeasures in a timely manner to boost the economy’s recovery, according to Xinhua.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia calls for G20 summit to help inoculate global economy
Business & Economy
Tulips from Amsterdam? Not in these times

Latest updates

LIVE: More precautions taken as coronavirus grips Middle East and rest of the world
Member of US Vice President Pence’s office tests positive for coronavirus
’Keep calm and carry on’: Cuba warns virus panic bad for immune system
North Korea test fires missiles; Seoul slams it as inappropriate
China unveils extra steps to support jobs as virus jolts economy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.