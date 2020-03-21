Saudi envoy participates in Kenyan defense college event

Issam Kawthar, director at Saudi Arabia's King Abdul Aziz University

Issam Kawthar has been executive director of scientific endowment to support research initiatives at Jeddah’s King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) since 2006.

He is also a professor of business administration at KAU’s Faculty of Economics and Administration. Kawthar has been a member of the faculty since 1987. He first joined as a lecturer after his graduation from the same department in 1967.

Kawthar received his master’s degree in business administration from the University of North Texas in 1979. He also received his Ph.D. in international business from the University of South Carolina in 1987.

Kawthar has held several positions at KAU, all focusing on academic research. He was director of the Research and Development Center at the Faculty of Economics and Administration at KAU from 1998 to 2000.

Since 2006 he has also been a scientific research adviser to KAU’s director.

Kawthar had been a member of various institutions, including the Muslim Students’ Association, Gulf Marketing Association and Saudi Management Association. He is also involved in charity and education work.

As an active researcher, he has participated in many conferences and forums in the region. His research interest focuses on international business, including marketing and strategic management, and he has been involved in consultancy work with public and private entities.

Recently, Kawthar presided over the 10th coordination meeting of Saudi universities endowment, hosted by Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in the presence of a number of Saudi universities endowment managers and experts.

The closing session presented a detailed report on proposed regulations for Saudi universities.