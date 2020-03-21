You are here

  'Keep calm and carry on': Cuba warns virus panic bad for immune system

’Keep calm and carry on’: Cuba warns virus panic bad for immune system

A private taxi driver on an old American car wears a face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in Havana, on March 19, 2020. (AFP)
A shopkeeper in a clothing store shows cloth face masks made in an adjoining workshop the day the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, in Havana, Cuba March 11, 2020. Picture taken March 11, 2020. (REUTERS)
A private taxi driver on an old American car wears a face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, while driving tourists around Havana, on March 19, 2020. (AFP)
  • Cuban officials have said the island’s hot climate could slow propagation of the virus
HAVANA: In the face of global panic over the coronavirus pandemic, Cuba’s Communist government has urged calm, saying stress weakens the immune system, and has taken more time than its Caribbean neighbors to introduce drastic measures as it touts the strength of its health system.
The government has suspended large cultural and sporting events, and on Friday said it would start barring entry to tourists. But so far it has steered clear of ordering workers and students to remain at home.
Cuba is renowned for its preparedness in advance of natural disasters such as epidemics and for its medical prowess. It sends its doctors to health crises around the world, including the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014-2016.
With the world’s highest ratios of physicians to population, according to the World Bank, Cuba has tens of thousands of doctors as well as medicine students going door-to-door to monitor local communities.
“Closing the centers for work and teaching create a situation of tension and stress that is known to diminish the body’s immune system,” the Health Ministry’s epidemiology chief, Francisco Durán García, said on state-run TV this week.
President Miguel Diaz-Canel, in a televised roundtable on Friday, said: “There must be neither panic nor overconfidence.”
Cuban officials have said the island’s hot climate could slow propagation of the virus — although the theory remains unproven — and a state-run tourism agency even promoted the island as a safe destination at the start of the crisis.
Cuba has also boasted that it produces a drug that helped curb the coronavirus outbreak in China, although some experts doubted whether it was effective as a mass treatment.
Cuba has the “manpower, the drugs, and a proven and effective approach to face health challenges,” the Foreign Ministry’s general director for US affairs, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, tweeted.
Many Cubans trust authorities’ assurances that they have the situation under control, in a country where the state has a monopoly of mass media. But some are concerned about the decision to keep schools and workplaces open.
Others criticized the government for not barring entry to tourists earlier. Increased Internet access on the island has generated more concern as citizens have been able to evaluate other countries’ approaches.
Cuba also has the oldest population in Latin America, and the elderly tend to be more vulnerable because they have weaker immune systems.
On Wednesday, authorities reported the first death from the coronavirus in Cuba, a 61-year-old Italian tourist. The number of cases has steadily risen over the past week to 21 confirmed and 716 hospitalized on suspicion of having the virus.
“It will be difficult because we live from tourism, but health comes first,” said Luis Rodriguez, 48, who drives a “coco taxi” — a three-wheeled scooter under an egg-shaped booth — in Havana.

NO CURFEW, CLOSURES YET
While life in Havana has continued much as normal, some private business owners have chosen to suspend operations.
“We are closing next week because we cannot be a place for the virus to propagate,” said Nelson Rodriguez Tamayo, owner of a buzzing cafe in the colonial Old Havana. “We are thinking about doing delivery.”
Others are keeping their children at home.
Diaz-Canel called on Cubans on Friday to start practicing social distancing, to avoid crowds and trips on public transport at peak hours, and cancel social outings.
“Something very difficult due to Cubans’ nature, but very necessary, is the elimination of effusive greetings,” he said. “No kisses or hugs and greetings at a prudent distance until the epidemic passes by.”
The president said Cuba could take “more severe” measures in coming days or even hours, depending on the spread of the virus.
He also urged Cubans to practice better hygiene.
But many Cubans worry about the lack of protective equipment and hygiene products in a country under US sanctions, which faces shortages of many basic goods.
Adequate hand-washing is also problematic for many who face sporadic outages of running water, and Cuba is recommending that citizens make their own face masks.
Shortages mean Cubans have to typically spend hours in queues when they go shopping, complicating social distancing.
“There is no way to shop online here, so if I don’t queue up how do I get by?” asked Eddy Zamora, 36, queuing outside a supermarket. “And I don’t have the money to stock up.” 

North Korea fires two ‘ballistic missiles’ into sea: Seoul

This picture taken on March 20, 2020 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 21 shows an artillery fire competition between large combined units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) on the western front. (AFP)
Updated 12 min 8 sec ago
AFP

North Korea fires two ‘ballistic missiles’ into sea: Seoul

  • Pyongyang is under multiple sets of sanctions by the United Nations and the United States over its weapons programs
Updated 12 min 8 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea on Saturday fired two projectiles presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, Seoul’s military said.
The projectiles were fired from North Pyongan province into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, without providing further details.
“The military is monitoring for additional launches and maintaining readiness,” it added.
Japan’s defense ministry said the North launched what appeared to be “ballistic missile-like object(s),” adding there had been no indication of anything coming down in Japanese territory or its exclusive economic zone.
Earlier this month, the nuclear-armed North carried out similar launches on two occasions — Pyongyang said they had conducted “long-range artillery” drills, but Japan said the projectiles appeared to be ballistic missiles.
The latest launch comes amid a prolonged hiatus in disarmament talks with the United States.
The North has been continuing to refine its weapons capabilities, analysts say, more than a year after a summit between its leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump broke down in Hanoi.
Shortly before the launch, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the country would convene its rubber-stamp parliament, the Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA), on April 10 — despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Saturday’s launch came weeks after Kim sent a personal letter to the South’s President Moon, offering “comfort” for the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
At the time, the South was the country hardest-hit by the virus outside China, but Seoul appears to have largely brought the outbreak under control — while Pyongyang insists it has not had a single case.
That message had followed an unprecedented statement from Kim’s younger sister Yo Jong, when she berated Seoul for its condemnation of Pyongyang’s weapons test earlier this month was a “truly senseless act” and “perfectly foolish.”
Pyongyang is under multiple sets of sanctions by the United Nations and the United States over its weapons programs.
The North carried out a series of weapons trials late last year, the last of them in November, which it often described as multiple launch rocket systems, although others called them ballistic missiles.
Heightened tensions in 2017 were followed by two years of nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington, including three meetings between Kim and Trump, but little tangible progress was made.
 

