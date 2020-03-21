Iran reports 123 more virus deaths, toll rises to 1,556

Dubai Municipality carries out street sterilisation amid coronavirus outbreak

DUBAI: Dubai Municipality launched an 11-day disinfection campaign on Friday to begin cleaning and sterilising the streets and roads of the emirate, as part of its precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

Director General of Dubai Municipality Dawood Al Hajiri, said the campaign was part of the efforts of Dubai Government to ensure the highest level of safety possible, and would be carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization.

He said the Municipality was committed to implementing all measures necessary to face the "exceptional situation" in collaboration with other sectors in Dubai, as part of a dedicated plan to protect the health and safety of the public.

#WATCH: As part of its precautionary measures against #Coronavirus, Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) has launched a campaign of cleaning and sterilising the streets and roads of #Dubai (Video: @DXBMediaOffice)



Live virus updates here: https://t.co/Yz9oWeLqqc pic.twitter.com/ZwBZOng4T4 — Arab News (@arabnews) March 21, 2020

He called on the general public not to gather at sites where disinfection operations were taking place.

The 11-day drive conducted in collaboration with Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Police and Civil Defense, and other relevant authorities in Dubai, will last till the end of the month.

The campaign, which began on Al Rigga Street under the supervision of Dubai Municipality officials, will cover at least 95 roads.

Specialized sanitisation and disinfection teams will use spraying machines to sterilise trucks and cars, and disinfectant fogging machines, steam cleaning machines and disinfectant sprayer compressed machines to sterilise roads.

On Friday, teams conducted sterilisation in Naif St, Al Rigga St, Al Murraqabat St, Baniyas St, Al Khor St, Al Rasheed St, Abu Hail St, Al Maktoum St, Al Quds St, Al Nahda St and Port Saeed St.

On March 21, cleaning and sterilisation was conducted in key areas including Hor Al Anz, Abu Baqer Al Siddiqui Street, and Beirut Street.

On March 23, Dubai Municipality will clean and sterilise Al Seef Street, Jumeirah, Al Manara, Al Wasl, Financial Centre Street and neighbouring areas. By March 30, every street in the Emirate will have undergone the cleaning and sterilisation process.