Iran reports 123 more virus deaths, toll rises to 1,556

Iranians, some wearing protective masks, gather inside the capital Tehran's grand bazaar, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic crises, on March 18, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 March 2020
AP

  • Iran is struggling to combat the worst outbreak in the Middle East
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran has announced another 123 deaths from the new coronavirus, bringing its overall toll to 1,556 amid 20,610 confirmed cases.
The Health Ministry announced the latest figures Saturday. Iran is struggling to combat the worst outbreak in the Middle East, and has faced widespread criticism for its slow response.

