The donation will support the Trussell Trust’s 19 foodbank centers in the Greater Manchester area. (File/AFP)
Man Utd, Man City unite to help Manchester foodbanks

  • Football in England is suspended until at least April 30 due to restrictions on mass gatherings due to coronavirus
  • Britain ramped up its response to the pandemic on Friday by ordering pubs, restaurants, cafes and gyms to close
LONDON: Manchester United and Manchester City have joined forces to donate a combined £100,000 ($117,000) to help local foodbanks affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collections are normally made at home games for both Manchester giants by fans’ groups supporting foodbanks, but football in England is suspended until at least April 30 due to restrictions on mass gatherings due to coronavirus.
“We are proud of the role our supporters play in helping local food banks and recognize the increased strain likely to be placed on these charities by the impact of coronavirus,” the clubs said in a joint statement.
“At a time of challenge for our community, we are pleased to come together with our fans to help vulnerable members of society in a City United.”
The donation will support the Trussell Trust’s 19 foodbank centers in the Greater Manchester area.
United have been taken steps to try to alleviate the burden on their staff and supporters during the crisis.
The Red Devils have vowed to pay 3,000 casual staff even for the remainder the season even if matches at Old Trafford are forced behind closed doors or canceled.
And fans who traveled to Austria for the Europa League last 16, first leg against LASK only for the game to be played behind closed doors at late notice were given a £350 ($415) payment toward travel and accommodation.
Britain ramped up its response to the pandemic on Friday by ordering pubs, restaurants, cafes and gyms to close.

Jack Ma, Alibaba foundations donate medical supplies to 10 more Asian nations

Updated 21 March 2020
AP

  • Earlier this week, the two foundations announced donations of medical supplies to Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines
HANGZHOU, China: The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation today announced plans to donate much-needed medical supplies to 10 more countries in Asia to help the global fight against COVID-19.

The governments of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will receive from the two foundations a donation totaling 1.8 million masks, 210,000 COVID-19 test kits, 36,000 pieces of protective clothing, as well as essential medical equipment and supplies that include ventilators and forehead thermometers.

“Go Asia! We will donate emergency supplies to 10 more countries across Asia,” said Jack Ma, who announced the latest foundation pledges through his Twitter account. “Delivering fast is not easy, but we’ll get it done!”

Delivery of the donations will leverage the robust capabilities of the Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) to overcome the significant logistical and transportation challenge presented by the vast number of countries and their geographical remoteness.

“The epidemic outbreak has brought about challenges to global logistics. With the help of eWTP, we’re trying our best to ensure speedy transport and delivery to move the supplies to remote communities where they are most needed,” said Juntao Song, Secretary General of eWTP.

Earlier this week, the two foundations announced donations of medical supplies to Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines that also leveraged eWTP’s strong logistics capability for speedy and reliable transportation and delivery. eWTP has a mandate to empower global SMEs to realize their full economic potential through reducing trade barriers and making it easier for them to participate in global trade.

