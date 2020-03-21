You are here

  Four ministers infected as Burkina Faso reports new virus deaths

Four ministers infected as Burkina Faso reports new virus deaths

Burkina Faso Minister of Education announced he was tested positive to COVID-19. On Wednesday, Burkina Faso said it had recorded the death of a 62-year-old female legislator with diabetes — sub-Saharan Africa’s first fatality from the new virus. (AFP/Olympia De Maismont)
Updated 21 March 2020
AFP

  • The ministers of foreign affairs, interior, education, and mines and quarries have all tested positive for COVID-19
  • Five cases of recovery, including the first infected couple, were also recorded
ABIDJAN: Four government ministers are among the latest cases of coronavirus in Burkina Faso where two new deaths were reported by the country’s health emergency response operations center on Saturday.
According to press releases issued by their respective departments, the ministers of foreign affairs, interior, education, and mines and quarries have all tested positive for COVID-19.
“Two deaths (have been) recorded today, bringing the number of deaths since the start of the epidemic to three,” the report from the operations center known as Corus said.
“Twenty-four (new) cases were confirmed on March 20, including 19 in Ouagadougou, two in Bobo-Dioulasso, two in Boromo and one in Dedougou.”
Burkina Faso now has a total of 64 confirmed cases (29 women and 35 men), according to the report.
A poor and landlocked country in West Africa, with a population of 20 million, Burkina Faso recorded the first death linked to the coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa on Wednesday.
Five cases of recovery, including the first infected couple, were also recorded, according to the Corus.
Burkina Faso announced on Friday evening the closure of its land and air borders and the introduction of a curfew starting on March 21, to fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

Brazil calls for Tokyo Games to be pushed back to 2021

Updated 21 March 2020
Reuters

  • Athletes are worried about keeping fit and being able to compete in qualifying events and other competitions ahead of the scheduled Games from July 24-Aug. 9
  • The COB stressed it still had full confidence in the IOC but said a move was the best solution.
RIO DE JANEIRO: The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) called for this year’s Tokyo Olympics to be suspended because of the coronavirus on Saturday and proposed they be held on the same dates in 2021.
Athletes are worried about keeping fit and being able to compete in qualifying events and other competitions ahead of the scheduled Games from July 24-Aug. 9.
“As an ex-judoka and coach in the sport, I learned that every athlete’s dream is to go to the Olympics in top form,” said COB president Paulo Wanderley.
“It’s clear that right now maintaining the games for this year will impede this dream from being fully realized.”
The COB stressed it still had full confidence in the IOC but said a move was the best solution.
“The IOC has gone through immense problems before, with the episodes that ended in the cancelation of the games in 1916, 1940 and 1994, because of the world wars, and the boycotts of Moscow 1980 and Los Angeles 1984,” Wanderley said in a statement posted on the COB website.
“They knew how to overcome these obstacles and the Olympic flame is stronger than ever.”
Brazil hosted the last summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
The South American nation had its best ever performance, finishing 13th in the medals table with seven golds, six silvers and six bronzes.
United States Track and Field called for the Olympics to be postponed earlier on Saturday.

