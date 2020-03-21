Dutch coronavirus cases up by 637 to 3,631, deaths up 30 to 136

You are here

The Dutch government ordered all Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants, coffeeshops, sex clubs and sport and fitness clubs to be closed as the government sought to prevent the further spread of coronavirus in the Netherlands. (AP/Peter Dejong)
Updated 21 March 2020
Reuters

  • The total death toll in the Netherlands now stands at 136, with victims aged between 63 and 95 years old
AMSTERDAM” The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Netherlands has risen by 637 to a total of 3,631, Dutch health authorities said in their daily update on Saturday, with 30 new deaths.
The total death toll in the Netherlands now stands at 136, with victims aged between 63 and 95 years old.

Brazil calls for Tokyo Games to be pushed back to 2021

  • Athletes are worried about keeping fit and being able to compete in qualifying events and other competitions ahead of the scheduled Games from July 24-Aug. 9
  • The COB stressed it still had full confidence in the IOC but said a move was the best solution.
RIO DE JANEIRO: The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) called for this year’s Tokyo Olympics to be suspended because of the coronavirus on Saturday and proposed they be held on the same dates in 2021.
Athletes are worried about keeping fit and being able to compete in qualifying events and other competitions ahead of the scheduled Games from July 24-Aug. 9.
“As an ex-judoka and coach in the sport, I learned that every athlete’s dream is to go to the Olympics in top form,” said COB president Paulo Wanderley.
“It’s clear that right now maintaining the games for this year will impede this dream from being fully realized.”
The COB stressed it still had full confidence in the IOC but said a move was the best solution.
“The IOC has gone through immense problems before, with the episodes that ended in the cancelation of the games in 1916, 1940 and 1994, because of the world wars, and the boycotts of Moscow 1980 and Los Angeles 1984,” Wanderley said in a statement posted on the COB website.
“They knew how to overcome these obstacles and the Olympic flame is stronger than ever.”
Brazil hosted the last summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
The South American nation had its best ever performance, finishing 13th in the medals table with seven golds, six silvers and six bronzes.
United States Track and Field called for the Olympics to be postponed earlier on Saturday.

