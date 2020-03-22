You are here

  • Home
  • SR12 billion program launched to support Saudi economy

SR12 billion program launched to support Saudi economy

A man in a car withdraws money from an ATM outside the Saudi National Commercial Bank (NCB), after an outbreak of coronavirus, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 18, 2020. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9xagn

Updated 29 sec ago
SPA

SR12 billion program launched to support Saudi economy

  • The bank has extended the deadline for all projects that were financed in 2019 and 2020 by six months
Updated 29 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Social Development Bank, with the support of the National Development Fund, has launched a program to support owners of small and emerging enterprises in promising and priority sectors, as well as low-income families, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
It is doing so by allocating an additional budget of SR12 billion ($3.19 billion) to help mitigate the expected financial and economic impacts of the fight against coronavirus.
The program includes five tracks. In the first, SR4 billion was added to the budget allocated to support low-income families in 2020.
In the second track, SR2 billion was added to the budget allocated to support micro and small enterprises, in which 6,000 entrepreneurs will be funded and enabled to launch their development projects.
In the third, SR2 billion was allocated to support 1,000 small and medium health facilities. In the fourth track, SR2 billion was provided to help finance 50,000 small local facilities throughout the Kingdom.
The bank has also extended the deadline for all projects that were financed in 2019 and 2020 by six months, as it believes in the important role of entrepreneurs who have not been able to launch their projects yet, and thus has allocated SR2 billion for all deferred payments.  

 

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia unveils SR120bn business support war chest to fight virus pandemic
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia increases supply of water to over 9 million m³ amid coronavirus

Social gatherings are potential ‘hotbeds’ for virus

Washingtonians and tourists walk around the tidal basin to see this years Cherry Blossom's despite the outbreak of Coronavirus, COVID-19, and the social distancing recommendations by the authorities on March 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Updated 5 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Social gatherings are potential ‘hotbeds’ for virus

  • Total number of recovered cases in Kingdom reaches 16
  • The 937 call center received more than 280,000 calls for medical consultations and inquiries
Updated 5 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health reiterated its warning on Saturday about the danger of social gatherings, describing them as potential “hotbeds” for coronavirus (COVID-19).
This came during the daily press conference held in Riyadh by the ministry spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, where he announced 48 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 392.
Many of the cases were people who had recently traveled, while five cases were recorded among health practitioners and administrators at a health facility in Riyadh, who had not shown any symptoms and were placed in quarantine.
The facility was closed as a precaution.
The rest of the cases, Al-Abd Al-Aly said, had contracted the virus through attending social events such as funerals, social gatherings and family meetings.
“This confirms that these unfortunate gatherings may occur due to the lack of commitment and with some leniency in the process of isolation and the application of measures that urge people to stay in their homes and avoid gatherings in all its forms,” he said, describing such gatherings as “a fertile environment for virus transmission.”
Al-Abd Al-Aly said that proactive steps and successful measures taken by the Kingdom to block the virus at Saudi ports and quarantine procedures were “preemptive steps for society — however, leniency in the process of gatherings may lead to other worrying and dangerous hotbeds that may affect people and their families.”
The ministry’s spokesman announced that eight additional cases had recovered, bringing the total of number of recovered cases to 16.
“The 937 call center received more than 280,000 calls for medical consultations and inquiries,” said the spokesman.
He concluded the daily press conference with a message to everyone calling on them to stay in their homes.
“I am sending this message to everyone, not as an official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, but as a doctor, brother, son, father and friend of all: Stay in your homes as much as possible and stay away from gatherings,” he said, adding: “This is the most important recommendation. Lives are being lost because of carelessness and recklessness.”
Saudi Arabia also announced the temporary suspension of all public transportation across the Kingdom to contain the virus.
The measure does not, however, include the transfer of individuals through smart applications, such as Uber and Careem.
Careem said in a statement: “These decisions do not include the transfer of individuals through smart applications, but we appeal to citizens and residents not to go out except for extreme necessities in order to preserve the health and safety of everyone.”
The company added: “In the event that you request delivery services from Careem, please leave a note to deliver the order at the door and pay through the app wallet to ensure that enough distance is left and avoid direct contact, so that we work hand in hand to prevent the spread of the virus.”
In a statement sent to Arab News, Uber said that the only category affected by the decision was UberTaxi.
“As per the latest measures announced by the Ministry of Interior to fight the spread of COVID-19, we are suspending the UberTaxi offering in the Kingdom until further notice. All other options on the Uber app remain available for essential travel and delivery.”
The statement added that the company was “deeply committed to helping flatten the curve in the cities we serve and remain in close contact with local public health authorities.”

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 48 new coronavirus cases as total reaches 392
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia increases supply of water to over 9 million m³ amid coronavirus

Latest updates

China reports first new local virus case in four days
Italy coronavirus deaths jump by almost 800, govt shuts most workplaces
Nearly one billion confined to homes as virus toll nears 13,000
India starts 14-hour curfew to curb coronavirus spread
Panic buying and lockdowns may drive world food inflation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.