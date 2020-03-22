Riyadh envoys step up virus battle from home

RIYADH: Heads of foreign missions and senior diplomats in Riyadh have voiced their appreciation for steps taken by the Saudi government to contain coronavirus, with one envoy saying: “We have to fight the pandemic together at all levels.”

As diplomats work from home to help out their nationals and monitor the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), they are also finding time to work on neglected or favorite hobbies.

Neil Crompton, Britain’s ambassador to the Kingdom, told Arab News: “Many of us will be spending more time at home these days. We should all think carefully about how to maintain our well-being, including what we do if we have to self-isolate. Personally, I am trying to improve my Arabic, reading books and keeping up with my family in the UK.”







British Ambassador Neil Crompton. (Photos/Supplied)



An embassy spokesman said that staff are working from home and will continue supporting British nationals in the country.

Anne Donnelly, head of communications at the embassy said: “I and many of my colleagues are using technology to work from home. In my free time I have been trying some new recipes, re-reading some of the books I studied at university, and writing letters to friends and family.”

Swedish Ambassador Niclas Trouve said: “These are exceptional times for the world as a whole. We have to fight the pandemic together at all levels, as individuals, families, friends, companies and organizations, cities, countries and globally.

In this situation, our diplomats spend their daily time monitoring the development of the outbreak in this country, and gathering information, including measures and advice issued by the Saudi authorities. Ahmad Irham Ikmal Hisham, Deputy head at the Malaysian Embassy

“We have a shared responsibility, and we need to listen to facts and science and adhere to the measures recommended by the authorities.”

Trouve said that he fully supports the “wise restrictions” introduced by the Kingdom to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.

“The Swedish Embassy is complying fully with these restrictions, limiting its activities to a minimum, and working mostly from home and with limited staff,” he said. “We remain available to help Swedish citizens in need and to maintain basic diplomatic functions.”

The ambassador said that the embassy is following the latest updates and news concerning the virus, and is trying to “stay in touch with other embassies in Riyadh and in the region to share information and coordinate responses.”

“Our thoughts are with those families affected by the virus,” he said. “Our gratitude is extended to all the heroes in the hospitals working day and night to cure and to save lives. There is only one way to move forward and to prevail: Together.”

Like his peers, the Swedish envoy is juggling his tasks as a diplomat with personal preferences while at home.

“We work a lot from home, writing reports and following the news and receiving calls from stranded citizens who ask for help. But I also find more time to look at my books and learn more about the proud history and culture of the Kingdom,” he said.

Trouve added that he spends his spare time pursuing his favorite interests, including cooking and gardening.

Belgian Ambassador Dominique Mineur said: “In these difficult times when we are all facing an unprecedented situation, it is time not only to read more books and try to do more exercise, but also to think about the way we live, consume and all the implications it has for society and for our loved ones who may be far away.”

Meanwhile, the Danish mission has also adopted the government’s recommendations, Ambassador Ole Moesby told Arab News.

“The embassy is following the government’s safety regulations and restrictions concerning physical distance, increased hygiene, daily health checkups and limited interaction with people,” he said.

In my free time I have been trying some new recipes, re-reading some of the books I studied at university, and writing letters to friends and family. Anne Donnelly, Head of communications at the British Embassy

With most embassy employees working from home, Moesby said that he misses his staff and the daily interactions with his “fantastic” team.

While the COVID-19 lockdown is forcing people to “adopt a different lifestyle”— cooking at home and avoiding social gatherings, for example — the ambassador believes that there is a silver lining to the pandemic.

“Everyone in Denmark is more concerned about how we can help one another. It’s a good example of the family type of society we have. We take care of one another, and often that’s the good news. The bad news, of course, is how long it is going to last,” he said.

EU Ambassador Michele Cervone d’Urso told Arab News: “The EU delegation has taken steps to ensure business continuity with a reduced footprint at the delegation while engaging on essential issues with EU member states.

“Saudi authorities have acted swiftly in taking preventive measures to ensure social distancing and in educating the public on how to stop and maintain the spread of coronavirus. The steps aim to ensure everyone’s safety and require the cooperation of all in a spirit of solidarity. Europe, the Kingdom and the world will overcome this together and we will grow.”

Korean Ambassador Jo Byung-wook said: “We have minimized the workforce of our embassy and many of us are telecommuting, except for urgent tasks.”

After Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced a G20 virtual summit this week, the Korean envoy said that he expects the forum to “result in common strategy and policy coordination to protect people and safeguard the global economy from this deadly pandemic.”

Ahmad Irham Ikmal Hisham, deputy head at the Malaysian Embassy, said that while the mission is operating remotely, visa services have been “temporarily suspended until March 31, 2020.”

“There are many Malaysians living in Saudi Arabia and their welfare needs to be taken into account,” he added.

“In this situation, our diplomats spend their daily time monitoring the development of the outbreak in this country, and gathering information, including measures and advice issued by the Saudi authorities,” he said.

Indian Embassy spokesman Asim Anwar said that all mission-related events have been postponed. “Staff have been given the option to work from home if they choose to do so.”

Indian Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed told Arab News: “The embassy has advised all companies and institutions with a large Indian workforce to fully comply with the directives of the government.”

“The Indian government has responded to the challenge with heightened surveillance and increased monitoring measures,” he said. “Our PM also had a telephone conversation with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on March 17, in which the two leaders agreed on the need for a coordinated effort to tackle the crisis among G20 countries.”

On Saturday, Chen Weiqing, China’s ambassador to the Kingdom, shared online photos of his new daily life practices following the Kingdom’s directives.

Chen said in a tweet that while staying at home he reads the Saudi novel “The Price of Sacrifice,” works out, cooks and drinks coffee.